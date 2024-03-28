Weather in Bulgaria on March 28: Contrasting Conditions Across Regions
As the night progresses, Western Bulgaria will see an increase in cloud cover, with light rainfall expected in some areas, particularly after midnight. Meanwhile, Eastern Bulgaria will experience clear skies with no precipitation anticipated. A moderate southwesterly wind will prevail, with minimum temperatures ranging between 7°C and 12°C, while Sofia is expected to see temperatures around 8°C.
By midday tomorrow, rain will cease in western regions, giving way to mostly sunny conditions as cloud cover dissipates. However, Central and Eastern Bulgaria will experience increasing cloudiness, with cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds developing, bringing showers and thunder in some areas, especially around the afternoon. A moderate to strong south-southwest wind will blow initially, gradually weakening later in the day and shifting to a northwest direction in most areas. Daytime temperatures will rise, reaching highs between 20°C and 25°C, although coastal areas along the Black Sea and Sofia will see slightly lower temperatures, around 20°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail in the morning, but cumulus-rain clouds will develop in the afternoon, bringing showers and thunder in many places. A moderate to strong southwesterly wind will blow, diminishing in strength and shifting to the northwest later in the day. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 15°C in the north to 19°C-20°C in the south, with sea water temperatures around 9°C - 10°C and sea swell will be at 2-3 points.
In the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria, light rain and snow above 2300 meters will occur overnight, but these conditions will cease by noon, with cloud cover breaking and decreasing. Meanwhile, the eastern half of the country's massifs will experience sunny weather in the morning, followed by the development of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds in the afternoon, resulting in rain, particularly in the Rhodopes, accompanied by thunder. A strong, gusty southwesterly wind will affect the highest parts of the mountains, gradually weakening and shifting to the west-northwest later in the day. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will be around 13°C, and at 2000 meters, approximately 6°C.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Unlocking the Potential of Recycling: Bulgaria's Push for Sustainable Packaging Waste Management
In anticipation of the forthcoming adoption of regulations on packaging and packaging waste, the Association Polymers is spearheading a critical discussion on the pivotal role of recycling
Eco-Friendly Transportation: Burgas Launches Electric Bicycle Rentals
Burgas is gearing up to offer its citizens and visitors a new mode of transportation to navigate its streets and discover its hidden gems
Weather in Bulgaria on March 27: Rainy Start Followed by Sunshine
Overnight, rain is expected in various parts of Western and Central Bulgaria, extending to South-Eastern Bulgaria after midnight
April's Warm Start Heralds Cooler Summer Ahead, Prof. Rachev's Forecast
On Monday, temperatures hovered around 10°C in Sofia, albeit feeling chillier due to brisk winds, as noted by Prof. Rachev on BTV
Weather in Bulgaria on March 26: Mainly Sunny Conditions Throughout The Day
During the night, following a temporary decrease in cloud cover, there will be a new increase in cloudiness originating from the southwest, initially at higher altitudes
Snowfall Sweeps Shipka Pass: Tourists Advised Caution Amidst Weather Warnings
Today, the iconic "Shipka" pass finds itself enveloped in a blanket of snow, with temperatures plummeting to minus 3 degrees Celsius