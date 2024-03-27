Only 21% of Bulgarians View Elections as Free and Fair

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 12:38
Bulgaria: Only 21% of Bulgarians View Elections as Free and Fair Gallup International

A recent global survey conducted by the "Gallup International" association sheds light on dwindling confidence in democratic governance across various nations, including Bulgaria. The findings reveal a stark reality where only 13% of Bulgarians perceive their country's governance as aligned with the will of the people, while 61% disagree and 22% remain undecided.

Moreover, confidence in the fairness of elections has plummeted to critical levels, with only 21% of Bulgarians believing in their freedom and fairness. These sentiments underscore a broader trend of eroding trust in the foundational principles of democracy, as indicated by the survey's insights into public perceptions.

Despite prevailing doubts, 51% of Bulgarians still regard democracy as the optimal form of governance, although 19% express disagreement and 24% remain uncertain. This ambivalence reflects a complex interplay of perceptions and uncertainties surrounding democratic ideals in the country.

On a global scale, the survey reveals mixed attitudes towards democracy. While 59% of respondents across 43 countries consider democracy the best system of government, skepticism has risen compared to previous research. Concerningly, only 35% globally believe their country is governed according to the will of the people, while criticism of governance is particularly pronounced in countries traditionally viewed as democratic models.

In regions like West Asia, East Asia, and Latin America, positive attitudes towards democracy are less prevalent, contrasting with the stronger affirmation observed in Western countries. Notably, in Russia, only 22% of respondents view democracy favorably, with two-thirds hesitating or unable to provide a clear stance.

Evaluating perceptions of election fairness, the survey indicates varying levels of confidence across different regions. While India exhibits high trust in the fairness of elections (66%), doubts linger in Africa, West Asia, and Russia, where skepticism outweighs confidence.

Tags: democracy, governance, elections, survey

