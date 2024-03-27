Japanese Yen Hits Lowest Level Since 1990

Amid a strengthening dollar fueled by robust U.S. economic indicators, the Japanese yen tumbled to its lowest level in 34 years. On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar surged to 151.97 yen, surpassing the previous multi-year peak set in October 2022. This surge has triggered concerns over Japan's currency stability, prompting Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to hint at potential intervention.

"We are closely monitoring market movements with a strong sense of urgency. We will take bold actions against excessive moves, without ruling out any options", stated Suzuki.

With the Bank of Japan signaling no immediate plans for further rate increases, Japanese policymakers are under pressure to stabilize the yen, especially amidst fears that prolonged depreciation could elevate living costs and inflate import prices. Suzuki's mention of "bold action" is widely interpreted as a signal for direct intervention in the currency market.

Although verbal warnings have caused a slight retreat in the dollar's value against the yen, investors anticipate Japan may resort to actual intervention if verbal interventions prove ineffective. Past interventions, including one in October 2022, saw Tokyo authorities spend billions to support the yen while maintaining they were not defending a specific exchange rate.

However, despite Japan's potential intervention, investors remain wary of the widening interest rate differentials between Japan and other major economies, particularly the United States. The European Central Bank's recent policy shift away from negative interest rates has further undermined the yen's appeal, as investors flock to higher-yielding currencies.