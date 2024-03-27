Japanese Yen Hits Lowest Level Since 1990

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:32
Bulgaria: Japanese Yen Hits Lowest Level Since 1990 Pixabay

Amid a strengthening dollar fueled by robust U.S. economic indicators, the Japanese yen tumbled to its lowest level in 34 years. On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar surged to 151.97 yen, surpassing the previous multi-year peak set in October 2022. This surge has triggered concerns over Japan's currency stability, prompting Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to hint at potential intervention.

"We are closely monitoring market movements with a strong sense of urgency. We will take bold actions against excessive moves, without ruling out any options", stated Suzuki.

With the Bank of Japan signaling no immediate plans for further rate increases, Japanese policymakers are under pressure to stabilize the yen, especially amidst fears that prolonged depreciation could elevate living costs and inflate import prices. Suzuki's mention of "bold action" is widely interpreted as a signal for direct intervention in the currency market.

Although verbal warnings have caused a slight retreat in the dollar's value against the yen, investors anticipate Japan may resort to actual intervention if verbal interventions prove ineffective. Past interventions, including one in October 2022, saw Tokyo authorities spend billions to support the yen while maintaining they were not defending a specific exchange rate.

However, despite Japan's potential intervention, investors remain wary of the widening interest rate differentials between Japan and other major economies, particularly the United States. The European Central Bank's recent policy shift away from negative interest rates has further undermined the yen's appeal, as investors flock to higher-yielding currencies.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japanese, yen, dollar, intervention

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Firm To Manage Nine Japanese Car Carriers Amid Strategic Partnership

In a strategic collaboration, Bulgarian company Stargate Bulgaria, a subsidiary of "K" Line, assumes the management of nine car carriers owned by the Japanese giant Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Business | January 13, 2024, Saturday // 13:04

US: Iranian Drone Attacked Japanese Tanker In The Indian Ocean

A Japanese tanker loaded with chemicals was hit by a drone off India "fired by Iran", the Pentagon said in a sign of increasing risk to commercial traffic outside the Red Sea

World | December 24, 2023, Sunday // 09:40

The Turkish Lira hit a New Record Low

The Turkish lira, which fell today by more than five percent, hit a new historic low against the dollar ten days after the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

World | June 7, 2023, Wednesday // 12:09

Oil continues to Fall in Price

Oil prices continued to fall during trading on Thursday, hitting three-week lows on concerns that rising interest rates policies by leading central banks could limit global economic growth and fuel consumption going forward

Business » Energy | April 20, 2023, Thursday // 15:41

China's Yuan sinks to record Low against Dollar ahead of key National Congress

Ahead of the 20th National Congress later this month, China's yuan, also known as the Renminbi, remained near a record low level against the US dollar on the offshore market this week

World | October 1, 2022, Saturday // 10:42

The British Pound Plummeted to an All-Time Low against the Dollar

The British pound fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1971

World | September 26, 2022, Monday // 09:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Prior Knowledge About Terror Attack Near Moscow

Ukrainian military intelligence has accused Russian intelligence services of having prior knowledge about the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow

World » Ukraine | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:36

Israeli Forces Eliminate 200 Hamas Militants in Gaza Hospital Raid

Israeli military operations against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza City's Shifa Hospital and Khan Yunis continued, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

World | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

Czech Republic Exposes Russian Influence Network Operating Across Europe, Including Bulgaria

The Czech Republic has revealed the dismantling of a vast network of Russian influence spanning across Europe, with Bulgaria among its targeted countries

World » EU | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:26

Kremlin Warns Telegram's Owner Amidst Terror Recruitment Concerns

Amidst reports linking the messaging app Telegram to the recruitment of gunmen involved in a recent attack near Moscow, the Kremlin has issued a warning to the app's owner, Pavel Durov

World » Russia | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Putin Warns West: F-16s in Ukraine Will Be Shot Down, But Russia Won't Attack NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries such as Poland, the Baltic states, or the Czech Republic

World » Russia | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 10:24

Israeli Strikes in Lebanon While Netanyahu Pushes For Ground Operation In Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting with the White House to discuss an upcoming ground operation in Rafah, situated in the southern part of the Gaza Strip

World | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria