During a rally in North Carolina, US President Joe Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "butcher," asserting that the United States has the capacity to shield Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Biden proposed increasing taxes for billionaires, suggesting that raising the tax rate from 8.2% to 25% could generate up to 0 billion over the next decade. He emphasized the potential use of these funds to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The US Congress recently approved 300 million US dollars in military aid for Ukraine, marking the first new funding for Kyiv in over a year. However, this allocation has already been spent as part of a previous initiative in November.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu expressed readiness to expedite the production of weapons and ammunition needed by Ukraine, even considering requisitioning industrial capacity or imposing priorities on arms manufacturers.

In a separate development, the Czech Republic announced plans to nearly double its previously pledged military support for Ukraine, potentially supplying 1.5 million rounds of ammunition.