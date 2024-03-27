Borissov: 'We Did Everything We Could'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed his perspective on the recent negotiations surrounding the formation of a government, highlighting the challenges and compromises faced during the process.

Borissov emphasized that GERB had made extensive efforts to facilitate the establishment of a government, underscoring his unwillingness to disparage the leaders of the WCC-DB coalition, including Hristo Ivanov, Atanas Atanasov, and Petkov. He recounted the negotiations and compromises made in attempts to reach an agreement, illustrating the complexities involved in the discussions.

"I cannot twist my soul and say something bad about Hristo Ivanov, about Atanasov, about Petkov, about Vassilev, who for 9 months we defended the same causes, the same ministers and policies and we all said that we have done good things."

Addressing criticisms, Borissov defended GERB's stance, asserting that the party had demonstrated flexibility and cooperation throughout the negotiations. He also clarified GERB's support for judicial reform proposals put forth by Hristo Ivanov, co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria."

"In one case they say 'Boyko, help us', in another 'Boyko is to blame'. We have done everything necessary to have a government on Monday. Is this an escape?” he asked.

Regarding the TurkStream gas pipeline, Borissov clarified details and defended its significance, emphasizing its approval by the European Commission and intergovernmental meetings. He recounted discussions with WCC-DB representatives regarding the pipeline, highlighting differing perspectives on its importance and naming.

"First of all, it is not called 'Turk', but 'Balkan'. It was approved by the EC and at an intergovernmental meeting in the USA. It was voted in the National Assembly without a single vote 'against'. And when they came to me from WCC-DB, to put a transmission fee on it, I told them - did you see how important a geostrategic investment this is - then 'Balkan Stream' became 'good' for them," said the ex-prime minister.

