Bulgaria's Right-Wing 'Revival' Declares Readiness with Government Composition

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Bulgaria, the "Revival" party ("Vazrazhdane") has declared its readiness with the composition of the government if it receives the third mandate from the president. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov made the announcement on the sidelines of the parliament, stating that they are prepared to take on the mandate without delay.

"We will not delay it, we already said in the 47th National Assembly that we are ready to take the mandate and we are ready with the composition of the government," emphasized Kostadinov.

The move comes after the GERB party returned the first mandate, and the parliament subsequently voted it unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the WCC-DB coalition, represented by co-chairman Atanas Atanasov, announced their decision to return an empty folder to the president for the second term.

In a surprising turn of events, independent deputies Nikolay Drenchev, Ivo Ruschev, Alexander Arangelov, along with municipal councilors Krasimir Galabov, Sevdelina Petrova, Vasil Draganov, and Venci Stoychev, who were expelled from "Revival," revealed plans to form a new political project. This project, positioned within the spectrum of patriotic formations, aims to have a "human face" and avoid being perceived as "chieftainish," according to Drenchev.

Speaking at a briefing in the National Assembly, Drenchev outlined the main goal of the future party as paving the way to a "new golden age for Bulgaria." While the name of the new project is yet to be specified, the former members of "Revival" expressed their intention to participate in potential early parliamentary elections and seek their own political representation in the next parliament. However, they did not indicate who their mandate holder would be, emphasizing that they are open to potential partners in their political endeavors.