Bulgaria's Right-Wing 'Revival' Declares Readiness with Government Composition

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Right-Wing 'Revival' Declares Readiness with Government Composition

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Bulgaria, the "Revival" party ("Vazrazhdane") has declared its readiness with the composition of the government if it receives the third mandate from the president. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov made the announcement on the sidelines of the parliament, stating that they are prepared to take on the mandate without delay.

"We will not delay it, we already said in the 47th National Assembly that we are ready to take the mandate and we are ready with the composition of the government," emphasized Kostadinov.

The move comes after the GERB party returned the first mandate, and the parliament subsequently voted it unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the WCC-DB coalition, represented by co-chairman Atanas Atanasov, announced their decision to return an empty folder to the president for the second term.

In a surprising turn of events, independent deputies Nikolay Drenchev, Ivo Ruschev, Alexander Arangelov, along with municipal councilors Krasimir Galabov, Sevdelina Petrova, Vasil Draganov, and Venci Stoychev, who were expelled from "Revival," revealed plans to form a new political project. This project, positioned within the spectrum of patriotic formations, aims to have a "human face" and avoid being perceived as "chieftainish," according to Drenchev.

Speaking at a briefing in the National Assembly, Drenchev outlined the main goal of the future party as paving the way to a "new golden age for Bulgaria." While the name of the new project is yet to be specified, the former members of "Revival" expressed their intention to participate in potential early parliamentary elections and seek their own political representation in the next parliament. However, they did not indicate who their mandate holder would be, emphasizing that they are open to potential partners in their political endeavors.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Revival, government, political

Related Articles:

Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country

Bulgaria is set to experience favorable weather conditions on March 29, with mostly sunny skies forecasted across the country

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 20:00

Bulgaria's Defense Chief Calls for 2.5% of GDP Allocation for Defense

Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov has urged for a significant increase in defense spending, advocating for a budget allocation of 2.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:22

Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated discussions with potential candidates for acting prime minister, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:18

Unlocking the Potential of Recycling: Bulgaria's Push for Sustainable Packaging Waste Management

In anticipation of the forthcoming adoption of regulations on packaging and packaging waste, the Association Polymers is spearheading a critical discussion on the pivotal role of recycling

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:31

Bulgaria's Cardiovascular Crisis: Deputy PM Urges Action

Bulgaria is grappling with a staggering burden of cardiovascular diseases, with more than 6 million new cases and over 1.8 million deaths reported annually

Society » Health | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:08

Trafficked and Tortured: Bulgarian Women's Nightmare in Italian Prostitution Network

Reports from Italian authorities detail a horrifying ordeal where victims were subjected to physical violence and coercion, painting a grim picture of human trafficking and exploitation

Crime | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Defense Chief Calls for 2.5% of GDP Allocation for Defense

Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov has urged for a significant increase in defense spending, advocating for a budget allocation of 2.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:22

Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated discussions with potential candidates for acting prime minister, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:18

The President Will Start Meeting The Parties For Caretaker Cabinet Immediately

The Bulgarian president begins talks with potential caretaker prime ministers immediately

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:19

"There Is Such a People" Returned the Third Mandate Unfulfilled

Today at 11:00 a.m. at "Dondukov" 2, the head of state Rumen Radev presented the third mandate for the formation of a government to the "There Is Such a People" parliamentary group

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:10

Bulgaria Celebrates 20 Years in NATO with Open Days and Special Events

In commemoration of Bulgaria's 20th anniversary as a member of NATO, the Ministry of Defence has announced open days at military formations across the country.

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:07

Bulgaria's Political Crisis: WCC-DB Returned Second Mandate Unfulfilled - President To Convene The Parties In 10 Days

The President handed "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) the second mandate to form a government

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria