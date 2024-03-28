Eurostat: Bulgaria Leads in EU's Highest Standardised Death Rates

Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country
Eurostat's 2021 data indicates that Bulgaria housed the three regions within the European Union exhibiting the highest standardized death rates.
Leading the statistics is the South-West region (Yugozapaden), registering a staggering 390 deaths per 100,000 people. Following closely behind are the North-Central region (Severen Tsentralen) with 387 deaths per 100,000 people, and the North-East region (Severoiztochen) with 366 deaths per 100,000 people.
Eurostat's report further delves into the primary causes of death across the European Union, revealing a familiar trio: circulatory diseases, cancer, and the enduring threat of COVID-19. Notably, the standardized death rate for COVID-19 within the EU stood at 115.5 deaths per 100,000 people—a stark reminder of the ongoing impact of the pandemic on public health.
Contrarily, The Nordic nations - Finland and Denmark stand out for their exemplary healthcare systems, and they are the three regions with the lowest mortality rates in the EU.
