Armenia Shifts Geopolitical Alliances: Moves Towards West, Away from Russia

Armenia is witnessing a significant geopolitical shift as the country increasingly distances itself from the Russian orbit, opting instead for closer ties with the West. Recent developments underscore a notable departure from Armenia's traditionally strong alliance with Moscow, signaling a desire for a major realignment in its foreign policy direction.

In a series of noteworthy events, Armenia's diplomatic relations with Russia have shown signs of strain, indicative of Yerevan's departure from the sphere of Russian influence. Notably, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's announcement of considering EU membership marks a pivotal moment in the country's geopolitical trajectory.

Mirzoyan's statement, made during an interview with Turkish TV channel "TRT World," comes amidst heightened tensions with Russia and underscores Armenia's intention to pivot towards the West. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's subsequent call for public debate on EU membership further solidifies Armenia's commitment to exploring closer ties with Europe.

The European Parliament's resolution supporting enhanced EU-Armenia relations further bolsters Yerevan's aspirations for integration into Western structures. Despite Russia's historical dominance in the region, Armenia's renewed focus on Western integration signals a departure from its previous alignment.

Armenia's ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region has strained relations with Moscow, prompting accusations of Russian inaction during Azerbaijan's military offensive. Yerevan's frustration with Moscow's response has catalyzed its pursuit of alternative alliances.

Recent dialogue with NATO, including a visit from Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, underscores Armenia's commitment to deepening ties with Western institutions. Pashinyan's call for NATO support in the peace process with Azerbaijan highlights Armenia's strategic pivot towards Euro-Atlantic security.

The geopolitical realignment witnessed in Armenia reflects broader trends observed in former Soviet republics on the European periphery. While Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia embarked on a similar path earlier, Armenia's decision to follow suit now underscores evolving security considerations.

Analysts attribute Armenia's shift towards the West to national security concerns amidst ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan. The unresolved nature of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute fuels Yerevan's quest for external support, with the EU emerging as a potential ally.