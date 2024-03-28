Experts Assert: Euro Introduction in Bulgaria Won't Lead to Price Hikes

Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country
Bulgaria is set to experience favorable weather conditions on March 29, with mostly sunny skies forecasted across the country
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
As Bulgaria steers towards adopting the euro, economists dispel concerns over potential price increases, assuring the public that the impact on inflation will be minimal. Renowned economists, including Petar Ganev and Preslav Raykov, have weighed in on the matter, emphasizing the stability and positive prospects associated with the currency transition.
In an interview with Nova TV, economist Petar Ganev underscored that the introduction of the euro is unlikely to trigger significant price hikes, with estimations suggesting a marginal increase of only 0.1-0.2%. Financial analyst Preslav Raykov echoed this sentiment, affirming that the purchasing power of Bulgarians will remain unchanged, with anticipated growth in the medium to long term.
The Ministry of Finance's recent publication of the bill pertaining to the euro's adoption provides clarity on the transition process. The bill outlines key changes and timelines for currency conversion, shedding light on the practical aspects of the switch.
Under the proposed plan, Bulgaria will undergo a one-month transition period during which both the euro and the lev will be accepted. Following this period, the lev will be officially phased out, marking a definitive shift to the euro.
Economist Georgi Angelov elucidated that pension rounding during the transition will occur within a narrow margin of one euro cent. Additionally, currency conversion in banks will be facilitated at the official exchange rate, eliminating the need for additional fees.
Preslav Raykov highlighted Croatia's successful euro adoption as a precedent, citing positive economic outcomes and dispelling fears of rampant inflation. Drawing parallels, Raykov expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euro, emphasizing the potential for economic growth and stability.
While acknowledging challenges, such as the one-month dual-currency period, experts remain confident that Bulgaria will meet the inflation criterion for Eurozone accession by year-end, signaling a significant milestone in the country's economic trajectory.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In order to protect the economic interests of consumers, there will be a period of double labeling of the prices of goods and services - in leva and in euros
As Bulgaria inches closer to joining the Eurozone, concerns arise over the implementation of rounded prices in euros, potentially impacting citizens' wallets upon adoption of the single currency
On a briefing held at the National Press Club of BTA, Nikola Ilchev, the creator and organizer of the Balkan eCommerce Summit, showed projections indicating a significant rise in Bulgaria's e-commerce sector
The Ministry of Finance in Bulgaria has revealed that the process to facilitate the exchange of levs with euros in the country will come with a hefty price tag, estimated to be at least BGN 500 million
The Ministry of Finance has released a draft law for public discussion concerning the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria. The primary aim of the proposal is to ensure a smooth and transparent transition to the European currency
The latest data released by Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, reveals that Bulgaria continues to grapple with the lowest purchasing power within the EU
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022