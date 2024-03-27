Japan Faces Surge in Deadly Strep Throat Infections: Warning Issued

March 27, 2024, Wednesday
Japanese health authorities have issued a warning as the nation grapples with a significant uptick in potentially fatal strep throat infections, particularly in Tokyo. Cases have surged to approximately three times higher than last year's figures, prompting concerns among medical experts, Reuters reported.

According to a recent report from the health ministry, streptococcus bacteria infections of the throat have risen at an alarming rate, quadrupling over the past five years across the country. The severity of the situation is underscored by the diagnosis of 474 cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (SSTS) through March 10. This condition, with a mortality rate of up to 30%, occurs when the infection spreads throughout the body, posing the risk of organ failure.

Health professionals emphasize that unlike respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia or COVID-19, strep throat infections do not pose a pandemic threat. Hitoshi Honda, an infectious disease professor at Fujita Health University, highlights that the transmission of the disease primarily occurs through droplets, underscoring the critical importance of maintaining hand hygiene to prevent the spread of invasive streptococcal infections.

