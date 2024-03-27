Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Miami Masters Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov advances to the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1000 tennis tournament (USA) following a thrilling victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. The match, which lasted 2 hours and 41 minutes, saw Dimitrov emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 3:6, 6:3, 7:6(3).

Until now, Hurkach hasn't managed to win a single match in the five times he has faced Dimitrov. However, today's game was intensely competitive, with both players showing moments of dominance and strength. This victory represents Dimitrov's second win over a top-10 ATP-ranked player. The Bulgarian tennis player is set to make his debut in this phase of the Miami tournament, facing off against the top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz on Friday. Hubert Hurkacz holds the 9th position in the rankings, indicating that Dimitrov secured his 39th career win against a tennis player positioned within the top 10 globally.

The early stages of the match witnessed Dimitrov grappling with unforced errors and serving woes, leading to a challenging start as he yielded a crucial break in the eighth game of the first set. However, displaying resilience, Dimitrov mounted a comeback in the second set, showcasing an improved performance to secure a 6:3 win.

The third set unfolded with neither player able to seize a decisive advantage, setting the stage for a tense tiebreak. Dimitrov's aggressive play coupled with adept defense enabled him to edge ahead, capitalizing on opportunities to secure crucial mini-breaks. A pivotal moment arose when Hurkach inadvertently touched the net, granting Dimitrov a crucial advantage. With unwavering determination, Dimitrov clinched the tiebreak 7-3, sealing the match and advancing to the quarterfinals.