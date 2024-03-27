WCC-DB Leaders Vow to Hand Over Empty Second Mandate Today

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: WCC-DB Leaders Vow to Hand Over Empty Second Mandate Today

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), announced to bTV that the coalition would return their exploratory mandate empty-handed, hours before its scheduled handover at the presidency.

Petkov's statement came amidst heightened tensions as the coalition's efforts to salvage negotiations with GERB collapsed. Despite WCC-DB's proposal for GERB to nominate a prime minister for a second term in line with their agreement, GERB's refusal signaled an impasse.

"We made a final attempt to uphold our agreement and prevent chaos in the country, but it was rejected by GERB," Petkov lamented.

Atanas Atanasov, co-leader of WCC-DB, echoed Petkov's sentiments in an interview with BNT, squarely attributing the responsibility for the impending early elections to GERB.

"Mr. Borissov was absent from negotiations, and GERB colleagues were fixated on government personnel rather than focusing on the broader agreement," Atanasov revealed. He emphasized that despite their efforts to prioritize consensus on governance, negotiations faltered, leading to the current deadlock.

Atanasov further disclosed concerns over alleged intimidation tactics, citing the development of military intelligence against him as a form of coercion. This revelation underscores the high stakes and intense political maneuvering characterizing the coalition's breakdown.

The second mandate is scheduled to be returned today at 15:00 at the Presidency. Most likely, it will be followed by failed third and fourth mandates. New elections loom on the horizon. How did we get here?

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WCC-DB, GERB, negotiations, political

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated discussions with potential candidates for acting prime minister, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:18

Bulgaria's Political Crisis: WCC-DB Returned Second Mandate Unfulfilled - President To Convene The Parties In 10 Days

The President handed "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) the second mandate to form a government

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07

Borissov: 'We Did Everything We Could'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed his perspective on the recent negotiations surrounding the formation of a government, highlighting the challenges and compromises faced during the process

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:23

Bulgaria's Right-Wing 'Revival' Declares Readiness with Government Composition

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Bulgaria, the "Revival" party ("Vazrazhdane") has declared its readiness with the composition of the government if it receives the third mandate from the president

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:10

Israeli Truce Talks Stall as Negotiators Leave Doha Amidst Rising Tensions

Amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire brokered by Qatar have hit a roadblock, with Israeli negotiators withdrawing from talks in Doha

World | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:36

Snap Elections On The Horizon: How Did We Get Here?

Today, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) proposed the implementation of the second mandate with a prime minister from GERB, along with signing an agreement on reforms in the judicial system, security services, and regulators

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 19:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Defense Chief Calls for 2.5% of GDP Allocation for Defense

Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov has urged for a significant increase in defense spending, advocating for a budget allocation of 2.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:22

Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated discussions with potential candidates for acting prime minister, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:18

The President Will Start Meeting The Parties For Caretaker Cabinet Immediately

The Bulgarian president begins talks with potential caretaker prime ministers immediately

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:19

"There Is Such a People" Returned the Third Mandate Unfulfilled

Today at 11:00 a.m. at "Dondukov" 2, the head of state Rumen Radev presented the third mandate for the formation of a government to the "There Is Such a People" parliamentary group

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:10

Bulgaria Celebrates 20 Years in NATO with Open Days and Special Events

In commemoration of Bulgaria's 20th anniversary as a member of NATO, the Ministry of Defence has announced open days at military formations across the country.

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:07

Bulgaria's Political Crisis: WCC-DB Returned Second Mandate Unfulfilled - President To Convene The Parties In 10 Days

The President handed "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) the second mandate to form a government

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria