Ukrainian Officer Unveils Foiled Attack: Russian Wonder Weapon Fails in Kyiv Assault

World » UKRAINE | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Officer Unveils Foiled Attack: Russian Wonder Weapon Fails in Kyiv Assault

Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Taras Berezovets has disclosed a recent attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, by Russian occupiers utilizing Zircon missiles. This marks the second documented deployment of this advanced weaponry, known for its hypersonic capabilities.

Berezovets, speaking to Channel 24, offered insights into the failed assault, shedding light on the significance of the attack and its implications for both sides of the conflict. He highlighted the ostensible connection between the attack and the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine, suggesting government buildings associated with the department may have been targeted.

Despite the touted prowess of Zircon missiles by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a "miracle weapon," both projectiles aimed at Ukraine were successfully intercepted, Berezovets revealed. This development challenges Putin's assertions of the invulnerability of Zircon missiles to Western defense systems, including the US Patriots.

The officer emphasized the strategic implications of the failed attacks, noting that the swift flight time of the hypersonic missiles underscores their potency. However, their interception by Western air defense systems during combat testing deals a blow to Russian military superiority claims.

Crucially, Berezovets highlighted the intact condition of the warheads recovered from the intercepted missiles, suggesting that Ukrainian and Western specialists will gain valuable insights from their study. This poses a significant setback for Putin, as the loss of secrecy surrounding his purportedly formidable weapon undermines Russian military strategy.

