EU Investigation Prompts Chinese Rolling Stock Giant's Withdrawal from Public Procurement in Bulgaria

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:40
Bulgaria: EU Investigation Prompts Chinese Rolling Stock Giant's Withdrawal from Public Procurement in Bulgaria

CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive Co., Ltd., a major Chinese rolling stock manufacturer, has withdrawn from a procurement tender in Bulgaria following an investigation by the EU Commission.

EU Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, issued a statement on Tuesday regarding CRRC Qingdao Sifang's withdrawal. The move comes in the wake of the Commission's initiation of an investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, aimed at scrutinizing potential unfair advantages provided to the company.

The Commission's probe targeted a public procurement tender organized by the Bulgarian Transport Ministry. CRRC Qingdao Sifang's withdrawal from the tender coincides with the Commission's announcement of an in-depth investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation. Consequently, the investigation will now be closed.

The public procurement tender in question pertains to the acquisition of 20 electric push-pull trains, along with their maintenance over a span of 15 years. With an estimated contract value of approximately BGN 1.2 billion or EUR 610 million, the tender attracted considerable attention within the industry.

CRRC Corporation Limited, the parent company of CRRC Qingdao Sifang, stands as a state-owned enterprise and ranks as the world's largest rolling stock manufacturer in terms of revenue. Rolling stock manufacturers play a pivotal role in supplying locomotives, carriages, subways, trams, and other railway vehicles to operators worldwide.

The EU Commission's intervention underscores the importance of fair competition in public procurement processes and seeks to uphold the integrity of the European market. The withdrawal of CRRC Qingdao Sifang from the tender signifies a notable development in the ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and fairness in cross-border transactions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU Commission, CRRC, procurement, investigation

Related Articles:

Europol Security Breach: Top-Secret Documents Disappear from Headquarters

A major security breach has taken place within the EU police service – Europol, as detailed by the online publication 'POLITICO'

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07

Massive Cocaine Seizure: 170 kg Discovered in Bananas at Port of Burgas

170 kilograms of cocaine were found concealed within a shipment of bananas at the Burgas city's port

Crime | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:51

Fire Claims Life and Injures Three in Sofia's "Druzhba" District

A devastating fire engulfed an apartment block in the "Druzhba" district located in Sofia, resulting in the tragic loss of one life and leaving three individuals hospitalized due to gas inhalation

Society » Incidents | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:18

Sofia: 13-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Brutal Assault by Classmate

A 13-year-old boy lies critically injured at Sofia's "Pirogov" hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a classmate during recess

Society » Incidents | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05

Fatal Stabbing in Dobrich: Mentally Ill Suspect Detained

Tragedy struck in Dobrich as a fatal stabbing occurred in St. George town park late yesterday evening

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:36

Russia Ready to Return Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers from Plane Crash

Amidst the war between Russia and Ukraine, a glimmer of potential cooperation emerges as Russia announces its readiness to hand over the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers

World » Ukraine | March 1, 2024, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Defense Chief Calls for 2.5% of GDP Allocation for Defense

Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov has urged for a significant increase in defense spending, advocating for a budget allocation of 2.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:22

Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated discussions with potential candidates for acting prime minister, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:18

The President Will Start Meeting The Parties For Caretaker Cabinet Immediately

The Bulgarian president begins talks with potential caretaker prime ministers immediately

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:19

"There Is Such a People" Returned the Third Mandate Unfulfilled

Today at 11:00 a.m. at "Dondukov" 2, the head of state Rumen Radev presented the third mandate for the formation of a government to the "There Is Such a People" parliamentary group

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:10

Bulgaria Celebrates 20 Years in NATO with Open Days and Special Events

In commemoration of Bulgaria's 20th anniversary as a member of NATO, the Ministry of Defence has announced open days at military formations across the country.

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:07

Bulgaria's Political Crisis: WCC-DB Returned Second Mandate Unfulfilled - President To Convene The Parties In 10 Days

The President handed "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) the second mandate to form a government

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria