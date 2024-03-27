Israeli Truce Talks Stall as Negotiators Leave Doha Amidst Rising Tensions

World | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:36
Bulgaria: Israeli Truce Talks Stall as Negotiators Leave Doha Amidst Rising Tensions

Amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire brokered by Qatar have hit a roadblock, with Israeli negotiators withdrawing from talks in Doha. The move comes as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meets with US officials, underlining the complex diplomatic landscape surrounding the conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held discussions with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, in what the Pentagon described as a "frank and direct" conversation. However, hopes for progress in the Qatar-brokered talks were dashed as Israel deemed the negotiations deadlocked due to what it perceives as unreasonable demands from Hamas.

A senior Israeli official, closely associated with the Mossad spy agency leading the talks, accused Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar of sabotaging diplomacy, alleging a deliberate effort to escalate tensions during the holy month of Ramadan.

Despite mounting international pressure, including a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza. The resolution, which saw the United States abstain, drew disappointment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who canceled planned consultations with US officials.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the moral and strategic imperative of protecting Palestinian civilians in the conflict, highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Austin's meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant underscored concerns over the high civilian casualties and inadequate humanitarian aid reaching Gaza.

In a show of support, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed "ironclad" US backing for Israel. However, discussions also focused on the need for Israel to enhance efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza, amidst growing concerns about the deteriorating situation on the ground.

