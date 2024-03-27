Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'
On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Hosted by the Vasil Levski National Military University in Veliko Tarnovo, the event focused on the evolving landscape of European security in the 21st century.
Highlighting the relevance of the war in Ukraine to Bulgaria, Novakov underscored that while Bulgaria hasn't declared war on anyone, external threats such as mines along the Black Sea coast, drone incidents, and foreign espionage activities impact every Bulgarian citizen. He emphasized the imperative for readiness in light of these challenges.
Novakov further noted a continent-wide trend of rearmament, with European nations increasingly prioritizing defense preparedness. Against a backdrop dominated by headlines of events in Gaza and Ukraine, he suggested that the EU and NATO may consider implementing additional measures, including sanctions and bolstering defense spending to exceed 2% of GDP.
Echoing Novakov's concerns, General Ivan Malamov, head of the Vasil Levski National Military University, highlighted the institution's role as a leading authority on security matters in both Bulgaria and the EU. He pointed out the evolving nature of armed conflicts, driven by technological advancements and shifting geopolitical dynamics, which directly impact European citizens' security.
The roundtable attracted a diverse array of attendees, including Estonian MEP Riho Terras, Veliko Tarnovo Regional Governor Ivaylo Zdravkov, representatives from law enforcement agencies, cadets from the university, and national and regional security experts from Romania and beyond.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
WCC-DB Leaders Vow to Hand Over Empty Second Mandate Today
Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), announced to bTV that the coalition would return their exploratory mandate empty-handed, hours before its scheduled handover at the presidency
EU Investigation Prompts Chinese Rolling Stock Giant's Withdrawal from Public Procurement in Bulgaria
CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive Co., Ltd., a major Chinese rolling stock manufacturer, has withdrawn from a procurement tender in Bulgaria following an investigation by the EU Commission
Snap Elections On The Horizon: How Did We Get Here?
Today, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) proposed the implementation of the second mandate with a prime minister from GERB, along with signing an agreement on reforms in the judicial system, security services, and regulators
Both Mandates for Forming Bulgarian Cabinet Failed in Single Day: Bulgaria is Going to Elections
After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance
Bulgarian National Assembly Declares First Mandate Unsuccessful - Will there be a Second?
Today, the Bulgarian National Assembly has voted to end the first mandate aimed at forming a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel
'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to GERB: Propose a Prime Minister and End the Crisis
In a tense parliamentary session, Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," delivered a new proposal to GERB,