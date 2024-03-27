Ukraine Urges Western Allies: 'Give Us the Damn Patriots!'

In a passionate plea to Western allies, Ukraine's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for urgent assistance in the form of American Patriots surface-to-air missiles to counter Russia's relentless missile attacks, as reported by Politico.

During an interview with Politico, Kuleba emphasized the critical need for defense systems like Patriots to combat the escalating ballistic missile strikes targeting Ukraine. "Give us the goddamn Patriots!" Kuleba asserted, highlighting the vital role these systems could play in protecting Ukrainian lives and the economy from destruction.

The urgency of Kuleba's appeal was underscored by a recent missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which occurred just moments before his conversation with a Politico reporter at the State Department. The devastating attack serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for robust defense mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine against Russian aggression.

While Western support for Ukraine was strong at the onset of the invasion, Politico notes that it has waned in recent months, with a major new US aid package stalled by partisan divisions in Congress. Despite this setback, European allies are striving to bridge the gap in funds and weapons essential for Ukraine's defense.

In the face of Russia's advancing offensive, Kuleba expressed frustration at the delay in Western support, noting that Ukrainian troops are encountering formidable challenges on the battlefield. He highlighted the devastating impact of Russia's use of modernized air-guided bombs, which pose a grave threat to Ukrainian forces.

Moreover, Kuleba voiced concerns about certain conditions imposed by Western allies, including calls to halt attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure. He lamented the disparity between rhetoric and action, emphasizing the urgent need for tangible support to match verbal commitments.

Addressing the stalled US aid package, Kuleba expressed hope for its swift approval while acknowledging the challenges posed by legislative delays. Despite the obstacles, he underscored Ukraine's unwavering gratitude for Western support in its struggle against Russian aggression.

Looking ahead, Kuleba warned that European leaders must prepare for the possibility of direct military intervention in Ukraine, stressing the grave implications of inaction. He urged Europeans to recognize the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that Ukraine's fate is intertwined with the security of the entire region.