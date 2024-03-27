Russia Accuses Ukraine of Crocus City Hall Attack, Denies US Claims of Islamic State Involvement

World » UKRAINE | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:34
Bulgaria: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Crocus City Hall Attack, Denies US Claims of Islamic State Involvement

A high-ranking Russian official has pointed fingers at Ukraine for orchestrating the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, which claimed the lives of 139 individuals last Friday, according to a report by AFP.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council and a former military leader, directly implicated Ukraine in the attack during a press interaction. When asked whether the attack was organized by the "Islamic State" or Ukraine, Patrushev responded unequivocally, stating, "Of course, Ukraine."

However, Kyiv has vehemently denied any involvement in the tragic incident.

While Patrushev's remarks were assertive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov adopted a more cautious stance, refraining from drawing direct links between the Ukrainian leadership and the attack. Peskov emphasized that the investigation was ongoing and declined to provide further commentary, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously attributed the attack to radical Islamists, asserting that the perpetrators attempted to flee to Ukraine following the assault on Crocus City Hall.

Although US officials have suggested the involvement of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group - Khorasan, Russian authorities have not confirmed this publicly. Eight suspects, hailing from Central Asian former Soviet republics, remain in custody in connection with the attack.

FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov announced that the investigation is ongoing, and the scope of suspects may extend beyond the 11 individuals currently detained. Bortnikov further asserted that Ukrainian security services facilitated the attack orchestrated by radical Islamists, reported Russian agencies and the BBC.

In a bold move, Bortnikov identified Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as a legitimate target for Russian military action. Additionally, he claimed that Ukraine is training fighters in the Middle East, adding to the escalating accusations between the two nations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Crocus, attack

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Officer Unveils Foiled Attack: Russian Wonder Weapon Fails in Kyiv Assault

Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Taras Berezovets has disclosed a recent attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, by Russian occupiers utilizing Zircon missiles

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Ukraine Urges Western Allies: 'Give Us the Damn Patriots!'

In a passionate plea to Western allies, Ukraine's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for urgent assistance in the form of American Patriots surface-to-air missiles to counter Russia's relentless missile attacks

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:03

Ukraine Strikes Back: Hits Ship Seized by Russia in 2014

Ukraine has targeted the landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky", previously seized by Russia in 2014, with a Neptune missile, announced Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk this morning

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:29

Russia Defies UN Sanctions: Direct Oil Deliveries to North Korea Deepen Ties

Challenging international sanctions, Russia has commenced direct oil supplies to North Korea, bolstering ties between the two authoritarian regimes and undermining efforts to contain Pyongyang's activities

World » Russia | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:45

EC Grants 86.9 Million Euros to Bulgarian Farmers Amid Ukraine Conflict

In response to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the European Commission has greenlit a significant aid package for Bulgarian farmers, totaling approximately 86.9 million euros

Business » Industry | March 25, 2024, Monday // 14:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Officer Unveils Foiled Attack: Russian Wonder Weapon Fails in Kyiv Assault

Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Taras Berezovets has disclosed a recent attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, by Russian occupiers utilizing Zircon missiles

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45

Ukraine Urges Western Allies: 'Give Us the Damn Patriots!'

In a passionate plea to Western allies, Ukraine's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for urgent assistance in the form of American Patriots surface-to-air missiles to counter Russia's relentless missile attacks

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:03

Ukraine Strikes Back: Hits Ship Seized by Russia in 2014

Ukraine has targeted the landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky", previously seized by Russia in 2014, with a Neptune missile, announced Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk this morning

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:29

Macron Slams Blame on Ukraine for Russia Attack as "Cynical"

French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced attempts to blame Ukraine for the recent terrorist attack outside Moscow, asserting that all evidence points to the Islamic State (IS) as the perpetrator

World » Ukraine | March 25, 2024, Monday // 13:48

Ukraine Strikes Russian Landing Craft: Yamal Reportedly Suffers Heavy Damage

Ukraine's military intelligence, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, has reported significant damage to a Russian landing craft, the Yamal

World » Ukraine | March 25, 2024, Monday // 13:30

Russia's Drone Strikes Target Odesa and Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russia launched a drone assault on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, wreaking havoc on its infrastructure and plunging parts of the city into darkness

World » Ukraine | March 25, 2024, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria