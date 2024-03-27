A high-ranking Russian official has pointed fingers at Ukraine for orchestrating the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, which claimed the lives of 139 individuals last Friday, according to a report by AFP.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council and a former military leader, directly implicated Ukraine in the attack during a press interaction. When asked whether the attack was organized by the "Islamic State" or Ukraine, Patrushev responded unequivocally, stating, "Of course, Ukraine."

However, Kyiv has vehemently denied any involvement in the tragic incident.

While Patrushev's remarks were assertive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov adopted a more cautious stance, refraining from drawing direct links between the Ukrainian leadership and the attack. Peskov emphasized that the investigation was ongoing and declined to provide further commentary, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously attributed the attack to radical Islamists, asserting that the perpetrators attempted to flee to Ukraine following the assault on Crocus City Hall.

Although US officials have suggested the involvement of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group - Khorasan, Russian authorities have not confirmed this publicly. Eight suspects, hailing from Central Asian former Soviet republics, remain in custody in connection with the attack.

FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov announced that the investigation is ongoing, and the scope of suspects may extend beyond the 11 individuals currently detained. Bortnikov further asserted that Ukrainian security services facilitated the attack orchestrated by radical Islamists, reported Russian agencies and the BBC.

In a bold move, Bortnikov identified Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as a legitimate target for Russian military action. Additionally, he claimed that Ukraine is training fighters in the Middle East, adding to the escalating accusations between the two nations.