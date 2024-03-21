Wizz Air Introduces Unconventional Destinations For an Unforgettable Spring Journey

Sofia Airport Unveils Summer Schedule with Four New Destinations
Now is the Perfect Time for Passengers to Plan Their Spring Vacation, Taking Advantage of Wizz Air's Wide Network and Affordable Prices, Starting from Just 48.99 BGN**
With the arrival of spring, Wizz Air, Europe's fastest-growing airline and the most environmentally sustainable in the world*, invites passengers to discover some of Europe's hidden treasures. These destinations are perfect for adventurers seeking unconventional travel experiences away from large crowds. The best offers are available on wizzair.com and in the mobile app, with prices starting from just 48.99 BGN**. For exclusive discounts, customers can join the WIZZ Discount Club.
Procida, Italy
Procida is an island located off the coast of Naples, Italy. It is perfect for those looking to escape the well-trodden tourist paths. The island is adorned with unique pastel-colored houses overlooking the sea. Procida's narrow streets are filled with trattorias offering seafood dishes and local shops selling handmade crafts. The easiest way to reach Procida from Sofia is by flying with Wizz Air to Naples and then taking a ferry from the city to the island. Wizz Air operates flights from Sofia to Naples every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday with tickets starting from 48.99 BGN**.
Mijas, Spain
Mijas is a charming Andalusian village nestled in the hills above Malaga, Spain. It is a true hidden gem with its sun-drenched streets, rich history, and breathtaking mountain landscapes. One of Mijas' most distinctive features is its entirely white architecture, which contrasts with the green hills and blue sea. The houses are adorned with colorful flowers, ceramic pots, and wrought-iron balconies, creating a picturesque and romantic atmosphere. Mijas is easily accessible from Malaga Airport, with regular buses and taxis connecting the airport to the village. Wizz Air operates flights from Sofia to Malaga every Wednesday and Sunday, with tickets starting from 117.99 BGN**.
Amiens, France
Amiens is a city in Northern France, located just 66 km from Paris Beauvais Airport, and is also known as the "Venice of the North" due to its picturesque canals. In its center, there are beautiful Art Deco buildings as well as interesting old stone structures. Dominating the French landscape is the Amiens Cathedral, which is part of UNESCO's World Heritage Site. This unique building from the 13th century with its stained glass windows and high ceilings is the tallest Gothic cathedral in France, making it worth visiting the city. To reach Amiens, take a flight with Wizz Air to Paris Beauvais and then take a bus, taxi, or train to the unique city. Flights from Sofia to Paris Beauvais are available every Monday and Friday, with tickets starting from 77.99 BGN**.
*According to data from the CAPA – Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022 and 2023. **Price for one-way ticket including administration fee and small cabin bag (max: 40x30x20 cm). Wheelie bags and any other type of checked baggage are subject to additional fees. The price applies only to reservations made on wizzair.com and in the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the indicated prices is limited.
