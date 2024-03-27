Bulgaria Retains Lowest Purchasing Power in EU, While Luxembourg Tops the Charts

Experts Assert: Euro Introduction in Bulgaria Won't Lead to Price Hikes
As Bulgaria steers towards adopting the euro, economists dispel concerns over potential price increases, assuring the public that the impact on inflation will be minimal
HOT:
The latest data released by Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, reveals that Bulgaria continues to grapple with the lowest purchasing power within the EU, while Luxembourg maintains its position at the top with the highest purchasing power.
According to Eurostat's preliminary estimates for 2023, Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, expressed in purchasing power standards, stands at only 64% of the EU average. While this marks a slight increase from 62% in 2022 and 57% in 2021, it underscores the persistent economic challenges faced by the country.
In stark contrast, Luxembourg boasts a remarkable purchasing power of 240% above the EU average, reaffirming its status as one of the wealthiest nations in the European Union.
The data further highlights significant disparities in GDP per capita among EU member states. Alongside Luxembourg, countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Austria maintain GDP levels well above the EU average, with rates ranging from 23% to 140% higher than the average.
On the other end of the spectrum, Bulgaria continues to lag behind, registering GDP per capita 36% below the EU average. Greece and Latvia also face economic challenges, with GDP levels 33% and 29% below the European average, respectively.
The findings shed light on the enduring economic inequalities within the European Union, with disparities in purchasing power reflecting varying levels of economic development and prosperity among member states.
Despite efforts to promote economic growth and convergence across the EU, the data underscores the need for continued focus on addressing economic disparities and fostering inclusive growth strategies to ensure prosperity for all member states.
The Ministry of Finance has released a draft law for public discussion concerning the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria. The primary aim of the proposal is to ensure a smooth and transparent transition to the European currency
In a proactive move towards preparing Bulgarian citizens and businesses for the adoption of the euro, the Ministry of Finance has unveiled a comprehensive information website dedicated to the impending transitio
Bulgaria's strides towards adopting the euro have garnered recognition and praise from the eurozone countries
The current account for Bulgaria in January 2024 showed a slight deficit of EUR 3.6 million, as reported by the latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) regarding the country's balance of payments
The price of gold has shattered through a historic barrier, reaching an unprecedented level of $2,200 per troy ounce, following confirmation by the Federal Reserve of three anticipated interest rate reductions this year
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022