Bulgaria Retains Lowest Purchasing Power in EU, While Luxembourg Tops the Charts

The latest data released by Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, reveals that Bulgaria continues to grapple with the lowest purchasing power within the EU, while Luxembourg maintains its position at the top with the highest purchasing power.

According to Eurostat's preliminary estimates for 2023, Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, expressed in purchasing power standards, stands at only 64% of the EU average. While this marks a slight increase from 62% in 2022 and 57% in 2021, it underscores the persistent economic challenges faced by the country.

In stark contrast, Luxembourg boasts a remarkable purchasing power of 240% above the EU average, reaffirming its status as one of the wealthiest nations in the European Union.

The data further highlights significant disparities in GDP per capita among EU member states. Alongside Luxembourg, countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Austria maintain GDP levels well above the EU average, with rates ranging from 23% to 140% higher than the average.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bulgaria continues to lag behind, registering GDP per capita 36% below the EU average. Greece and Latvia also face economic challenges, with GDP levels 33% and 29% below the European average, respectively.

The findings shed light on the enduring economic inequalities within the European Union, with disparities in purchasing power reflecting varying levels of economic development and prosperity among member states.

Despite efforts to promote economic growth and convergence across the EU, the data underscores the need for continued focus on addressing economic disparities and fostering inclusive growth strategies to ensure prosperity for all member states.