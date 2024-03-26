Weather in Bulgaria on March 27: Rainy Start Followed by Sunshine

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 17:51
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria on March 27: Rainy Start Followed by Sunshine Pixabay

Overnight, rain is expected in various parts of Western and Central Bulgaria, extending to South-Eastern Bulgaria after midnight. Winds will be generally weak to moderate, predominantly coming from the southeast. Minimum temperatures will range from 4° to 9°, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 5°.

Tomorrow morning, the rain will taper off, giving way to decreasing cloud cover and sunny conditions, especially in North-Eastern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing from the south-southeast, except for eastern areas of The Danubian Plain and the western regions of The Upper Thracian Plain, where winds will be from the east. Maximum temperatures will range from 15° to 20°, reaching around 17° in Sofia.

Cloudiness will persist along the Black Sea coast with occasional rain showers. Clouds are expected to dissipate by midday, gradually clearing along the north coast later in the day. Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing from the southeast. Maximum temperatures along the Black Sea coast will range from 9° to 12°, with seawater temperatures between 8° and 10°. Sea swell will be at 2-3 points on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, precipitation will cease, and cloud cover will diminish. Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing from the south-west. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will be around 12°, decreasing to about 5° at 2000 meters.

