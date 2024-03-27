Ukraine Strikes Back: Hits Ship Seized by Russia in 2014

Ukraine has targeted the landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky", previously seized by Russia in 2014, with a Neptune missile, announced Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk this morning. The strike, which renders the ship unfit for combat, marks another successful strike on a Russian naval vessel by the Ukrainian army.

"Currently, this ship is unfit for combat," assured Pletenchuk on Ukrainian national television, highlighting Ukraine's resolute stance in defending its sovereignty.

The "Konstantin Olshansky" was among the vessels seized by Russian forces during their occupation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. According to Pletenchuk, the ship had undergone repairs and was being prepared for use against Ukraine.

⚡️Ukraine claimed it hit Russian Project 775 Ropucha-class landing ship Konstantin Olshansky with a Neptune R-360 anti ship missile. After taking damage, the ship is now taken out of service while exact damage is being determined, navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said.



The spokesman revealed that a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile was utilized to target the "Konstantin Olshansky", underscoring Ukraine's technological capabilities and determination to counter Russian aggression.

Russia, thus far, has remained silent on the reported strike, leaving the situation ripe for further escalation.

Ukraine, despite facing challenges in its maritime capabilities due to Russia's occupation of southern Ukrainian regions, has demonstrated its resolve by successfully targeting Russian vessels in recent engagements. Over the weekend, Ukrainian armed forces claimed to have struck two Russian amphibious ships, further amplifying tensions in the Black Sea region.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a wave of Ukrainian drones unleashed attacks on a major Russian power plant in Novocherkassk, Rostov, triggering a fire that led to the shutdown of two power units. The Novocherkassk power plant, one of the largest in southwestern Russia, experienced a blaze in the transformer substation, confirmed regional governor Vasily Golubev. There were no casualties reported.

The targeted power plant's proximity to Rostov-on-Don, a strategic military headquarters directing Russian aggression in Ukraine, underscores the significance of the attack in disrupting Russian operations.