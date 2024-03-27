Ukraine Strikes Back: Hits Ship Seized by Russia in 2014

World » UKRAINE | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:29
Bulgaria: Ukraine Strikes Back: Hits Ship Seized by Russia in 2014

Ukraine has targeted the landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky", previously seized by Russia in 2014, with a Neptune missile, announced Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk this morning. The strike, which renders the ship unfit for combat, marks another successful strike on a Russian naval vessel by the Ukrainian army.

"Currently, this ship is unfit for combat," assured Pletenchuk on Ukrainian national television, highlighting Ukraine's resolute stance in defending its sovereignty.

The "Konstantin Olshansky" was among the vessels seized by Russian forces during their occupation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. According to Pletenchuk, the ship had undergone repairs and was being prepared for use against Ukraine.

The spokesman revealed that a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile was utilized to target the "Konstantin Olshansky", underscoring Ukraine's technological capabilities and determination to counter Russian aggression.

Russia, thus far, has remained silent on the reported strike, leaving the situation ripe for further escalation.

Ukraine, despite facing challenges in its maritime capabilities due to Russia's occupation of southern Ukrainian regions, has demonstrated its resolve by successfully targeting Russian vessels in recent engagements. Over the weekend, Ukrainian armed forces claimed to have struck two Russian amphibious ships, further amplifying tensions in the Black Sea region.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a wave of Ukrainian drones unleashed attacks on a major Russian power plant in Novocherkassk, Rostov, triggering a fire that led to the shutdown of two power units. The Novocherkassk power plant, one of the largest in southwestern Russia, experienced a blaze in the transformer substation, confirmed regional governor Vasily Golubev. There were no casualties reported.

The targeted power plant's proximity to Rostov-on-Don, a strategic military headquarters directing Russian aggression in Ukraine, underscores the significance of the attack in disrupting Russian operations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Konstantin Olshansky, missile.

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Officer Unveils Foiled Attack: Russian Wonder Weapon Fails in Kyiv Assault

Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Taras Berezovets has disclosed a recent attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, by Russian occupiers utilizing Zircon missiles

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Ukraine Urges Western Allies: 'Give Us the Damn Patriots!'

In a passionate plea to Western allies, Ukraine's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for urgent assistance in the form of American Patriots surface-to-air missiles to counter Russia's relentless missile attacks

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:03

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Crocus City Hall Attack, Denies US Claims of Islamic State Involvement

A high-ranking Russian official has pointed fingers at Ukraine for orchestrating the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, which claimed the lives of 139 individuals last Friday,

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:34

Russia Defies UN Sanctions: Direct Oil Deliveries to North Korea Deepen Ties

Challenging international sanctions, Russia has commenced direct oil supplies to North Korea, bolstering ties between the two authoritarian regimes and undermining efforts to contain Pyongyang's activities

World » Russia | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:45

EC Grants 86.9 Million Euros to Bulgarian Farmers Amid Ukraine Conflict

In response to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the European Commission has greenlit a significant aid package for Bulgarian farmers, totaling approximately 86.9 million euros

Business » Industry | March 25, 2024, Monday // 14:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Officer Unveils Foiled Attack: Russian Wonder Weapon Fails in Kyiv Assault

Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Taras Berezovets has disclosed a recent attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, by Russian occupiers utilizing Zircon missiles

World » Ukraine | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45

Ukraine Urges Western Allies: 'Give Us the Damn Patriots!'

In a passionate plea to Western allies, Ukraine's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for urgent assistance in the form of American Patriots surface-to-air missiles to counter Russia's relentless missile attacks

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:03

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Crocus City Hall Attack, Denies US Claims of Islamic State Involvement

A high-ranking Russian official has pointed fingers at Ukraine for orchestrating the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, which claimed the lives of 139 individuals last Friday,

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:34

Macron Slams Blame on Ukraine for Russia Attack as "Cynical"

French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced attempts to blame Ukraine for the recent terrorist attack outside Moscow, asserting that all evidence points to the Islamic State (IS) as the perpetrator

World » Ukraine | March 25, 2024, Monday // 13:48

Ukraine Strikes Russian Landing Craft: Yamal Reportedly Suffers Heavy Damage

Ukraine's military intelligence, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, has reported significant damage to a Russian landing craft, the Yamal

World » Ukraine | March 25, 2024, Monday // 13:30

Russia's Drone Strikes Target Odesa and Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russia launched a drone assault on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, wreaking havoc on its infrastructure and plunging parts of the city into darkness

World » Ukraine | March 25, 2024, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria