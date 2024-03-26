Escalating Tensions: US-Israel Strain Over UN Ceasefire Resolution

Tensions between the United States and Israel have escalated following the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Israel responded by canceling a delegation visit to Washington after the US abstained from voting yesterday. Meanwhile, fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip continued unabated.

Just hours after the Security Council resolution, Hamas-controlled authorities in Gaza reported that 70 people had been killed this morning alone. In response, the Israeli army carried out airstrikes targeting the southern city of Rafah. This marked the first time since the conflict began that a resolution demanding an "immediate ceasefire" was passed, facilitated by the United States' decision to abstain from voting.

Although the resolution also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas, Israel expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome, citing concerns about its failure to condemn Hamas' terrorist activities. Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department, explained that while the US did not vote for the resolution due to these concerns, they abstained because it aligned with their long-term position advocating for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Israel viewed the US abstention as a shift in Washington's regional policy, with Tel Aviv asserting that it undermined both ongoing military efforts and efforts to secure the release of hostages. At the heart of the conflict between the two allies are plans for a potential ground operation in Rafah, with the White House expressing reservations about such a course of action, particularly given the presence of 1.5 million civilians who have sought refuge there.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant emphasized the moral imperative of not halting the conflict while hostages remain in Gaza, warning that a lack of decisive action could escalate tensions further, potentially leading to conflict in the north.

In response to the UN Security Council resolution, Hamas welcomed the ceasefire initiative while accusing the Israeli government of obstructing previous ceasefire negotiations. Mediating countries, including the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, have been engaged in ceasefire talks for weeks following months of devastating warfare in the region.