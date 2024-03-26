Bulgarian Institute Achieves Landmark Success with Breakthrough in AI Research

Society | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:22
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Institute Achieves Landmark Success with Breakthrough in AI Research

Bulgaria's Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) has achieved a historic milestone, with an unprecedented 16 articles accepted for the prestigious Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), the world's foremost forum for AI and computer vision. This groundbreaking success not only marks a significant achievement for Bulgaria but also positions the country among Europe's top ten in the field of AI research, announced the Ministry of Education and Science on Tuesday.

The Ministry highlighted that Bulgaria's success at CVPR surpasses that of all Eastern European countries combined, underscoring the magnitude of the achievement. INSAIT, in collaboration with St Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia, has spearheaded this remarkable feat, marking the first time in 40 years that Bulgarian scientists have contributed articles to CVPR.

CVPR is renowned as the premier global platform for AI research, ranking alongside esteemed scientific journals such as Nature, The New England Journal of Medicine, and Science. INSAIT's groundbreaking articles cover six strategic fields, including Generative AI, AI motion caption, AI for understanding video, photos, and text simultaneously, autonomous driving, quantum computing for AI, and end-device AI.

The Ministry further emphasized that INSAIT's achievement places Bulgaria's academic research on par with leading institutions worldwide, surpassing renowned universities in countries such as Israel, the Netherlands, Finland, Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Spain, and Italy.

The forthcoming edition of CVPR, scheduled to take place in Seattle, USA, from June 17 to 21, will serve as a platform for presenting and discussing INSAIT's groundbreaking research findings. As Bulgaria continues to make strides in AI and technology, this achievement serves as a testament to the country's growing prominence on the global stage of scientific innovation.

