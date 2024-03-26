Bulgaria Exceeds Winter Tourism Expectations with 25% Surge in Foreign Visitors
Bulgaria's winter tourism season has surpassed expectations, with a remarkable 25% increase in foreign visitors compared to initial projections. According to Prof. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analyzes and Evaluations in Tourism, the country welcomed over 2.1 million tourists from abroad during the winter season, significantly exceeding the anticipated 1.7 million visits.
Among these visitors, approximately 200 thousand engaged in skiing and snowboarding activities, although their primary purpose for visiting Bulgaria varied. Many came to the country to visit relatives and friends, conduct business, indulge in balneo, spa, and wellness activities, explore wine regions, or immerse themselves in cultural tourism experiences.
Prof. Draganov highlighted that a notable portion of foreign tourists were exploring urban historical environments in cities such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Tarnovo, Stara Zagora, Varna, Burgas, and Ruse. Notably, 58% of the tourists hailed from European Union countries, with Turkey and Great Britain leading the influx of visitors from non-EU nations.
Looking ahead, Prof. Draganov emphasized that Bulgaria is gearing up for a robust summer tourism season. Advance bookings are already showing promising signs, with a 20% increase in the German market and nearly 70% surge in the UK market. These figures suggest a restoration of key tourism markets, with expectations of surpassing 5.2 million tourist nights in accommodation during the summer months.
Furthermore, repeat visitation rates reflect positively on Bulgaria's tourism appeal, with 38% of German tourists and a remarkable 72% from the Polish market expressing a desire to return to the country. Prof. Draganov also highlighted Bulgaria's strong presence in online search engines for tourist destinations, underscoring the country's competitive position in the global tourism market.
While celebrating these achievements, Prof. Draganov acknowledged that challenges persist in tourism management. However, he stressed the importance of self-confidence and the world-class tourist products that Bulgaria offers, urging continued efforts to capitalize on the country's tourism potential.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Wizz Air Introduces Unconventional Destinations For an Unforgettable Spring Journey
Now is the Perfect Time for Passengers to Plan Their Spring Vacation, Taking Advantage of Wizz Air's Wide Network and Affordable Prices, Starting from Just 48.99 BGN**
Bulgarian Black Sea Resorts: Anticipating Summer Boom Despite Aviation Hurdles
As the arrival of warmer weather beckons, hotels lining the Bulgarian Black Sea coasts are gearing up to welcome the first wave of sea tourists
Early Tourist Registrations Surge on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast
Hoteliers along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast are anticipating a notable increase in tourist numbers, with early bookings already showing promising growth
Southern Black Sea Coast: Illegal Camping Inspections Set to Begin in April
To curb the burgeoning issue of unregulated camping along the Southern Black Sea coast, inspections are set to commence from April onwards
Boundless Skies: Bulgarian Airports will Embrace the Schengen Integration with Inaugural Flights on March 31
As the clock strikes 00:20 on March 31, a significant milestone unfolds at Sofia Airport, marking Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area by air
Sofia Airport Unveils Summer Schedule with Four New Destinations
As the travel season approaches, Sofia Airport gears up to kickstart its summer schedule, bringing exciting new travel opportunities for passengers