Bulgarian National Assembly Declares First Mandate Unsuccessful - Will there be a Second?

Today, the Bulgarian National Assembly has voted to end the first mandate aimed at forming a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel. The decision, reached after only one hour of debates where representatives from GERB and DPS abstained, signals the conclusion of the initial phase of government formation efforts.

The draft decision to declare the mandate unsuccessful received unanimous support from all parliamentary groups, with 226 MPs voting in favor. Notably, only one representative from "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" chose to abstain from the vote.

With this parliamentary action, the procedure for the first mandate is officially closed, clearing the path for the commencement of the second mandate process.

President Rumen Radev is about to hand over a second exploratory mandate to form a government to the second largest parliamentary group - "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".