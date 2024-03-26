Bulgarian National Assembly Declares First Mandate Unsuccessful - Will there be a Second?

Borissov: It's Over!
Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, declared that his party would not support the formation of a government for a second mandate
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Today, the Bulgarian National Assembly has voted to end the first mandate aimed at forming a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel. The decision, reached after only one hour of debates where representatives from GERB and DPS abstained, signals the conclusion of the initial phase of government formation efforts.
The draft decision to declare the mandate unsuccessful received unanimous support from all parliamentary groups, with 226 MPs voting in favor. Notably, only one representative from "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" chose to abstain from the vote.
With this parliamentary action, the procedure for the first mandate is officially closed, clearing the path for the commencement of the second mandate process.
President Rumen Radev is about to hand over a second exploratory mandate to form a government to the second largest parliamentary group - "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), announced to bTV that the coalition would return their exploratory mandate empty-handed, hours before its scheduled handover at the presidency
CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive Co., Ltd., a major Chinese rolling stock manufacturer, has withdrawn from a procurement tender in Bulgaria following an investigation by the EU Commission
Today, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) proposed the implementation of the second mandate with a prime minister from GERB, along with signing an agreement on reforms in the judicial system, security services, and regulators
On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance
In a tense parliamentary session, Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," delivered a new proposal to GERB,
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022