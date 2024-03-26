'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to GERB: Propose a Prime Minister and End the Crisis

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:01
Bulgaria: 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to GERB: Propose a Prime Minister and End the Crisis

In a tense parliamentary session, Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," delivered a new proposal to GERB, urging the party to nominate a mutually acceptable candidate for prime minister and fulfill the second mandate as a general one. The coalition issued a deadline for GERB to respond to the offer, aligning it with the date when President Rumen Radev intends to hand over the second exploratory mandate to "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria."

The offer put forth by the coalition includes the signing of an agreement by the presidents of both parliamentary groups, outlining guarantees for reforms in the judicial system, regulators, and security services with clear timelines. Additionally, the proposal suggests maintaining the current composition and structure of the Council of Ministers in the absence of consensus on changes during negotiations.

Atanasov emphasized that the offer is not an invitation for further negotiations but rather an expression of readiness to fulfill commitments made publicly nine months ago. He underscored the responsibility owed to Bulgaria, urging a final attempt to avert a crisis and prevent a series of elections. Atanasov warned that should GERB refuse the proposal, the mandate would be returned unfulfilled.

However, Atanasov's speech was met with ironic applause and laughter from the opposition, with MP Georgi Svilenski from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) suggesting that proposing Boyko Borissov as prime minister might prompt GERB to accept the offer.

"This is the only thing that would provide a guarantee for the second term - propose Borissov as prime minister. And in the next parliament, it will be a disaster for this country," remarked Svilenski.

As political tensions escalate and negotiations unfold, the fate of the mandate and the prospect of forming a government hang in the balance, with Bulgaria's political future at stake.

