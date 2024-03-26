Baltimore Bridge Collapses: Rescue Operation Launched (SHOCKING VIDEO)

Russian Strike on Kharkiv Claims Lives, Leaves Dozens Trapped Under Rubble
At least three individuals have been reported dead and several others wounded following a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
In the early hours of the morning, a devastating incident unfolded in Baltimore, Maryland, as a major bridge collapsed. According to reports from NBC, the collapse occurred shortly after 1 a.m. local time, with fears mounting that several individuals may be trapped in the waters below.
The bridge in question is the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a vital artery that spans the Patapsco River southeast of Baltimore, carrying Interstate 695. The structure, a massive steel behemoth, serves as a critical link in the region's transportation network.
Baltimore Bridge is 1.6 miles long,— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 26, 2024
this is the moment it collapsed after a cargo ship struck it in the early hours of this morning
pic.twitter.com/eA6womQlcI
Detective Niki Fennoy confirmed the tragic event, stating, "I can confirm that at 1:35 a.m. Baltimore City Police were notified of a partial collapse of the bridge, possibly involving workers in the water." The unfolding crisis prompted an immediate response from local authorities and emergency personnel, with Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott swiftly making his way to the scene.
In a statement, Mayor Scott conveyed the gravity of the situation, noting that efforts were underway to address the unfolding emergency. The collapse reportedly occurred after the bridge was struck by a cargo ship, further exacerbating the severity of the incident.
As the hours ticked by, firefighters worked tirelessly to locate and rescue individuals who were believed to be trapped in the water. Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, confirmed that at least seven people were being sought in the search and rescue efforts.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge, built in 1977, is a well-known landmark affectionately referred to by locals as the Key Bridge. Named after the author of the American national anthem, the bridge spans over 1.2 miles (1.93 km) and has served as a crucial artery for commuters and travelers alike.
