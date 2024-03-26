Peevski Signals Election Inevitability: Bulgaria Prepares for Political Shake-Up

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29
Bulgaria: Peevski Signals Election Inevitability: Bulgaria Prepares for Political Shake-Up

Amidst mounting political tensions and uncertainty in the country, Delyan Peevski, chairman of the DPS (Movement for Rights and Freedoms), has declared that it is inevitable that Bulgaria will head to elections. Peevski's statement, made on the sidelines of the parliament, reflects a growing sentiment among political leaders that the country is on the brink of a significant electoral showdown.

"It is clear that we are going to elections. Everything else that happens is some farce and grief," remarked Peevski, underscoring the urgency of the situation. He emphasized the need for political leaders to maintain dignity and allow the people to decide their fate through the ballot box.

Peevski's remarks come amidst heightened political maneuvering and failed attempts to form a government, with coalition negotiations yielding no tangible results. Despite efforts to avert elections, Peevski lamented the inability to reach consensus, signaling a need to move forward and let the electorate determine the nation's path.

Meanwhile, Stanislav Balabanov, an MP from "There Is Such a People" party, echoed Peevski's sentiments, emphasizing the need to end the political "agony" and proceed to elections. Balabanov criticized other political formations for what he deemed as hypocrisy, asserting that his party is prepared for elections to halt the mockery of Bulgarian citizens.

Responding to questions about the potential for a government with a second mandate, Balabanov expressed skepticism, citing concerns over the credibility and integrity of certain political actors. He accused rival parties of greed and dependency, asserting that his party does not expect truthfulness from certain individuals, including former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The looming prospect of elections has ignited a flurry of political rhetoric and speculation, as parties jostle for position and seek to rally support ahead of the anticipated vote.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, elections, political, coalition

Related Articles:

WCC-DB Leaders Vow to Hand Over Empty Second Mandate Today

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), announced to bTV that the coalition would return their exploratory mandate empty-handed, hours before its scheduled handover at the presidency

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

VMRO-DPMNE Proposes Delay on Bulgarian Inclusion in North Macedonia Constitution

Amidst the political fervor preceding the upcoming parliamentary elections in North Macedonia on May 8, VMRO-DPMNE, the main opposition party, has proposed a postponement of constitutional changes regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians

World » Southeast Europe | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03

Five Bulgarian Sailors Return Safely from Hijacked Ship "Ruen"

Five Bulgarian sailors who were part of the crew aboard the hijacked ship "Ruen" have safely returned to Varna

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 08:27

Kiril Petkov and WCC-DB Take Responsibility for Second Term Negotiations

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," has asserted the coalition's readiness to take responsibility for navigating the second mandate to form a government

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 17:34

'Revival' Leader Urges for "Two in One" Elections on June 9

Amidst the political uncertainty in Bulgaria, Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of "Revival," has advocated for holding "two in one" elections on June 9

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Bulgaria Braces for Mandate Vote Tomorrow as Gabriel Withdraws PM Candidacy

GERB is gearing up to vote on Mariya Gabriel's unsuccessful mandate following another round of failed negotiations with “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB)

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 13:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

WCC-DB Leaders Vow to Hand Over Empty Second Mandate Today

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), announced to bTV that the coalition would return their exploratory mandate empty-handed, hours before its scheduled handover at the presidency

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

EU Investigation Prompts Chinese Rolling Stock Giant's Withdrawal from Public Procurement in Bulgaria

CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive Co., Ltd., a major Chinese rolling stock manufacturer, has withdrawn from a procurement tender in Bulgaria following an investigation by the EU Commission

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:40

Snap Elections On The Horizon: How Did We Get Here?

Today, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) proposed the implementation of the second mandate with a prime minister from GERB, along with signing an agreement on reforms in the judicial system, security services, and regulators

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 19:10

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Both Mandates for Forming Bulgarian Cabinet Failed in Single Day: Bulgaria is Going to Elections

After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:26

Bulgarian National Assembly Declares First Mandate Unsuccessful - Will there be a Second?

Today, the Bulgarian National Assembly has voted to end the first mandate aimed at forming a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria