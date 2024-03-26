Borissov: It's Over!

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 10:14
Bulgaria: Borissov: It's Over!

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, declared that his party would not support the formation of a government for a second mandate. This pronouncement effectively closes the door on any potential negotiations with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, signaling an end to their attempts to form a new government together.

Expressing his firm stance, Borissov labeled the prospect of renewing talks as "it's over," emphasizing the audacity of the coalition to consider revisiting negotiations in light of previous failed attempts. The GERB leader provided insight into the recent negotiations, revealing that Nikolai Denkov, the resigned Prime Minister, had proposed the appointment of Rumyana Bachvarova as Minister of Internal Affairs during discussions on Sunday.

Borissov disclosed that an agreement between the two formations had already been reached on Friday, with Mariya Gabriel, a member of GERB, signing the deal. However, negotiations were abruptly terminated on Sunday, prompting Borissov to receive calls from foreign ministers pressuring him to agree to the replacement of the Minister of Internal Affairs on behalf of Kiril Petkov, co-leader of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, GERB, government, negotiations.

Related Articles:

WCC-DB Leaders Vow to Hand Over Empty Second Mandate Today

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), announced to bTV that the coalition would return their exploratory mandate empty-handed, hours before its scheduled handover at the presidency

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Snap Elections On The Horizon: How Did We Get Here?

Today, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) proposed the implementation of the second mandate with a prime minister from GERB, along with signing an agreement on reforms in the judicial system, security services, and regulators

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 19:10

Both Mandates for Forming Bulgarian Cabinet Failed in Single Day: Bulgaria is Going to Elections

After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:26

Bulgarian National Assembly Declares First Mandate Unsuccessful - Will there be a Second?

Today, the Bulgarian National Assembly has voted to end the first mandate aimed at forming a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16

'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to GERB: Propose a Prime Minister and End the Crisis

In a tense parliamentary session, Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," delivered a new proposal to GERB,

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:01

Mariya Gabriel Withdraws from Prime Minister Candidacy

Mariya Gabriel has officially declared her withdrawal from participating in the parliamentary procedure for selecting a prime minister and proposing a government structure

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 09:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

WCC-DB Leaders Vow to Hand Over Empty Second Mandate Today

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), announced to bTV that the coalition would return their exploratory mandate empty-handed, hours before its scheduled handover at the presidency

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

EU Investigation Prompts Chinese Rolling Stock Giant's Withdrawal from Public Procurement in Bulgaria

CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive Co., Ltd., a major Chinese rolling stock manufacturer, has withdrawn from a procurement tender in Bulgaria following an investigation by the EU Commission

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:40

Snap Elections On The Horizon: How Did We Get Here?

Today, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) proposed the implementation of the second mandate with a prime minister from GERB, along with signing an agreement on reforms in the judicial system, security services, and regulators

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 19:10

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Both Mandates for Forming Bulgarian Cabinet Failed in Single Day: Bulgaria is Going to Elections

After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:26

Bulgarian National Assembly Declares First Mandate Unsuccessful - Will there be a Second?

Today, the Bulgarian National Assembly has voted to end the first mandate aimed at forming a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria