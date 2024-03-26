Borissov: It's Over!

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, declared that his party would not support the formation of a government for a second mandate. This pronouncement effectively closes the door on any potential negotiations with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, signaling an end to their attempts to form a new government together.

Expressing his firm stance, Borissov labeled the prospect of renewing talks as "it's over," emphasizing the audacity of the coalition to consider revisiting negotiations in light of previous failed attempts. The GERB leader provided insight into the recent negotiations, revealing that Nikolai Denkov, the resigned Prime Minister, had proposed the appointment of Rumyana Bachvarova as Minister of Internal Affairs during discussions on Sunday.

Borissov disclosed that an agreement between the two formations had already been reached on Friday, with Mariya Gabriel, a member of GERB, signing the deal. However, negotiations were abruptly terminated on Sunday, prompting Borissov to receive calls from foreign ministers pressuring him to agree to the replacement of the Minister of Internal Affairs on behalf of Kiril Petkov, co-leader of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition.