April's Warm Start Heralds Cooler Summer Ahead, Prof. Rachev's Forecast

On Monday, temperatures hovered around 10°C in Sofia, albeit feeling chillier due to brisk winds, as noted by Prof. Rachev on BTV. However, a significant shift is on the horizon as warm air from the Sahara Desert is poised to sweep across Eastern Europe.

Come April 1st, we can anticipate a dramatic rise in temperatures, with projections exceeding 25 °C. Prof. Rachev even hinted that some areas may experience highs of up to 28 °C.

Professor Rachev cautioned that Bulgaria might experience a slight influence from a colder front on Friday, although there is also the chance that it won't affect us whatsoever

Meanwhile, a contrasting weather pattern is anticipated for Western Europe, with cooler air expected to dominate the region, as explained by the climatologist.

Reflecting on March's weather trends, Prof. Rachev highlighted its warmer-than-average temperatures, surpassing expectations by 1.5 °C. However, the forecast for the upcoming summer indicates cooler weather compared to the last two years.

El Niño, a climatic phenomenon characterized by warm ocean temperatures, is set to be supplanted by its opposite counterpart, La Niña. This transition is expected to usher in cooler weather compared to the previous two years, shaping the upcoming summer climate.