Bulgaria Sees Surge in Solar Power and Coal Plant Decline in 2023 Electricity Report

Business » ENERGY | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Surge in Solar Power and Coal Plant Decline in 2023 Electricity Report @Pixabay

A remarkable shift in Bulgaria's energy landscape has been unveiled in the latest report from the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, submitted to the Bulgarian parliament. The data reveals a staggering increase of over 140% in electricity production from photovoltaic plants, accompanied by a significant decline in output from coal-fired power plants in the year 2023.

According to the report, Bulgaria's total electricity production in 2023 amounted to 35,861,159 MWh. Notably, the nuclear power plant in Kozloduy claimed the lion's share at 43%, followed by thermal power plants contributing 29%. However, the most notable shift was witnessed in the realm of renewable energy sources, which accounted for 18% of the total electricity generated, with hydropower plants contributing half of this output.

The surge in solar energy was particularly pronounced, with photovoltaic plants witnessing an astounding growth of 140.92% compared to the previous year. The electricity generated from photovoltaics amounted to 1,558,739 MWh in 2023, signaling a doubling of installed capacity and marking a significant milestone in Bulgaria's renewable energy transition.

In contrast, wind power plants experienced a more modest growth of 5.23%, producing 809,580 MWh of electricity throughout the year.

However, amidst this renewable energy boom, traditional coal-fired power plants faced a sharp decline in output. Lignite coal plants saw a staggering drop of 45.56%, while brown coal plants fared even worse with a decline of 50.99%. This significant downturn underscores the shifting dynamics within Bulgaria's energy sector as the country seeks to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and embrace cleaner alternatives.

The data from the Commission's report highlights a paradigm shift in Bulgaria's energy landscape, with renewables emerging as a key player in the nation's quest for sustainability and energy independence. As the country continues to chart its course towards a greener future, the challenges and opportunities presented by this transition are set to shape the trajectory of Bulgaria's energy sector in the years to come.

