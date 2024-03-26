Trump Warns: Israel's Offensive in Gaza Risks International Support

Amid escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Israel, cautioning that its ongoing offensive risks eroding international support. Trump's remarks come in the wake of a renewed flare-up of violence following an attack by Hamas on October 7.

In an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper, also disseminated via video, Trump emphasized the need for Israel to conclude its military operations swiftly. He urged Israeli leaders to exercise caution, highlighting the potential repercussions of losing global backing in the face of sustained conflict.

"You have to finish your war. You have to finish it. I'm sure you will do that, but Israel has to be very careful because you lose a lot of the world, you lose support," Trump asserted, underscoring the delicate balance between military objectives and diplomatic considerations.

Echoing Trump's sentiments, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed similar concerns during a meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Blinken reiterated the United States' opposition to the offensive in Rafah, emphasizing the risks associated with escalating violence in the region.