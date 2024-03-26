In the aftermath of the harrowing attack on Moscow's iconic concert hall "Crocus City Hall," the accused perpetrators have come forth with full testimonies detailing the orchestration of the assault and those who aided in its planning. Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Federal Investigative Committee, made the revelation, shedding light on the intricate web of preparations behind the tragedy.

The court in Moscow, responding to these revelations, has decreed the detention under arrest of three additional individuals implicated in the terrorist plot. Isroil, Aminchon, and Dilovar Islomov, a father and his two sons, have been ordered to remain in custody until May 22 as investigations progress. Their detainment underscores the gravity of the situation and the ongoing efforts to bring all involved parties to justice.

According to Turkish security officials, the gunmen from Tajikistan made a brief trip to Turkey to renew their residence permits in Russia. However, crucially, it was affirmed that their radicalization did not occur during their time in Turkey. This detail highlights the global nature of the threat posed by terrorism and the challenges in tracking and preventing extremist activities across borders.

The absence of arrest warrants against the attackers allowed them to move freely between Turkey and Russia, facilitating their sinister plans. Remarkably, two of the assailants departed Turkey on the same flight bound for Moscow on March 2, 2024, laying the groundwork for the tragic events that unfolded on March 22, 2024, claiming 139 innocent lives.

In a rare acknowledgment, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly addressed the nature of the perpetrators, attributing the attack to the Islamic State. However, he emphasized that the true focus should be on uncovering those ultimately responsible for masterminding such atrocities.

"It is absolutely clear that the terrible crime committed on March 22 in the capital of Russia is an attempt at intimidation. And immediately the question arises - who benefits from this?" remarked President Putin, hinting at a broader agenda at play. He pointed to the ongoing conflict with what he labeled as the "neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv," insinuating potential involvement from external forces seeking to destabilize Russia.