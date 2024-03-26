Five Bulgarian Sailors Return Safely from Hijacked Ship "Ruen"

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 08:27
Bulgaria: Five Bulgarian Sailors Return Safely from Hijacked Ship "Ruen"

Five Bulgarian sailors who were part of the crew aboard the hijacked ship "Ruen" have safely returned to Varna. The vessel, owned by Bulgaria and flying the Maltese flag, fell victim to piracy off the coast of Somalia last December. The Bulgarian Navy confirmed the sailors' safe arrival, marking a significant moment of relief for their families and the maritime community.

After enduring a harrowing ordeal at the hands of pirates, the crew members touched down in Varna late on March 25. Their journey home took them from Oman through Turkey, as they sought solace and reunion with their loved ones. However, the ship's captain, a crucial figure in the saga, remains absent from the homecoming, with reports suggesting that the vessel is currently docked in Oman.

The Indian Navy, in a commendable display of international cooperation, successfully liberated the Bulgaria-owned cargo ship "Ruen" from the clutches of piracy just nine days ago. This brave intervention paved the way for the safe return of the sailors, underscoring the importance of coordinated efforts in combating maritime threats.

Speaking to BNT, Captain Alexander Kalchev, the director of Navigation Maritime Bulgare, expressed gratitude for the sailors' safe return. He revealed that the returning crew members are grappling with the psychological toll of their traumatic experience and emphasized the need for privacy as they recuperate. Kalchev's sentiments echo the sentiments of the sailors' families, who have understandably shunned media attention during this delicate period.

