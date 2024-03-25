Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to Step Down Amid Safety Crisis

Dave Calhoun, the CEO of Boeing, has announced his resignation, marking the end of his tenure at the helm of the aerospace giant by the year's end. Calhoun's departure comes amidst a mounting crisis surrounding the safety of Boeing's aircraft.

Simultaneously, the head of Boeing's commercial airline division will retire effective immediately. The decision follows a series of challenges faced by Boeing, notably highlighted by an incident in January when a Boeing 737 Max aircraft experienced a door malfunction shortly after takeoff. Although the incident did not result in any injuries, it raised significant concerns regarding Boeing's safety protocols and quality control standards.

The resignation of Calhoun underscores the gravity of the situation facing Boeing as it grapples with restoring public trust and addressing systemic issues within the company. Under Calhoun's leadership, Boeing has faced intense scrutiny and criticism over its handling of various safety-related matters, including the prolonged grounding of the 737 Max fleet following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.