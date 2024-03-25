Kiril Petkov and WCC-DB Take Responsibility for Second Term Negotiations

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," has asserted the coalition's readiness to take responsibility for navigating the second mandate to form a government. Ahead of a pivotal meeting of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) parliamentary group, Petkov addressed the media, outlining the coalition's stance on ongoing negotiations.

"The second term, the responsibility is with us, so we are taking that responsibility. We will make the right moves where our entire national councils are behind us. But I guarantee you one thing - we will not hide behind any negotiating teams, nor will we pretend that we are gone, and we will clearly take responsibility for the second term," affirmed Petkov.

Petkov's comments come amid deliberations within the coalition regarding proposals from other political entities, including GERB, for a rotational government structure. He highlighted discussions initiated by Mariya Gabriel, GERB's prime ministerial nominee, and former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov regarding rotational arrangements without significant changes to the cabinet composition or the signing of a coalition agreement.

Reflecting on the negotiation process, Petkov expressed concerns about GERB's reluctance to address key reform initiatives. "If you remove all the fog from all the talking and all the negotiation processes, what actually turns out - the only difference is the agreement. For us, this means that GERB are clearly not ready to reform the judicial system, they are not ready to reform the services and are not ready to reform the regulators. Why - we don't know and we don't know if they don't want to or if they can't," he remarked.