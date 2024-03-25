Mariya Gabriel Prioritizes Bulgaria's OECD Accession

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 16:20
Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel Prioritizes Bulgaria's OECD Accession

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has underscored Bulgaria's commitment to its accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as a top foreign policy objective. Leading the Interdepartmental Coordination Mechanism meeting for the accession process, Gabriel emphasized the significant progress made and the country's unwavering dedication to meeting OECD standards.

The meeting focused on reviewing technical reports and outlining steps to align Bulgarian policies with OECD guidelines. Gabriel commended the efforts of the coordinating team and highlighted the decision to establish an OECD-focused unit at the Bulgarian Embassy in Paris. Additionally, an updated National Roadmap outlining cooperation activities with the OECD from 2023 to 2025 was approved during the session.

"Bulgaria's accession to the OECD continues to be one of the main foreign policy priorities of our country. I thank the members of the Council of Ministers and the teams of the relevant ministries for the hard work, for the achieved results and for the consistent commitment," Gabriel stated.

Acknowledging the vital role of the National Assembly, Gabriel stressed the need for expedited legislative changes to facilitate Bulgaria's OECD accession process. She highlighted discussions regarding the establishment of a specialized parliamentary commission, aligning with OECD recommendations.

"The report on Bulgaria is positive. It reflects the expectations for the political stability of our country, ascertains the good and accelerated pace at which our country is moving. It reports on the progress made so far and the upcoming accession reviews," Gabriel commented.

To reaffirm commitment to the accession process, a delegation led by OECD Deputy Secretary-General Ulrik Knudsen is scheduled to visit Bulgaria from April 2 to April 4.

