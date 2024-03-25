'Revival' Leader Urges for "Two in One" Elections on June 9

Amidst the political uncertainty in Bulgaria, Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of "Revival," has advocated for holding "two in one" elections on June 9, encompassing both the European Parliament and early parliamentary elections. Speaking to reporters in Varna, Kostadinov emphasized the importance of ending the prolonged societal turmoil.

While expressing caution against making definitive predictions regarding the likelihood of early elections, Kostadinov highlighted the recent pattern of shifting ultimatums, suggesting an unpredictable political landscape. He notably criticized the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" party for their uncharacteristic silence, contrasting it with their past confrontational behavior.

Calling upon President Rumen Radev to expedite the process of issuing second and third mandates, Kostadinov stressed the necessity of resolving the country's prolonged state of uncertainty. He underscored that if "Revival" were to receive the third mandate, the party would present a comprehensive cabinet and management program, despite the apparent lack of prospects for their approval.

The statement by Kostadinov reflects the prevailing sentiment among certain political factions, emphasizing the urgency of addressing Bulgaria's political impasse and advancing towards a resolution.