Early Tourist Registrations Surge on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast

Hoteliers along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast are anticipating a notable increase in tourist numbers, with early bookings already showing promising growth. Both domestic travelers and visitors from key international markets such as Germany, England, Austria, and Poland are contributing to this surge in reservations. Some hotel complexes are even maintaining last year's overnight prices to attract guests.

Optimism abounds among hotel managers north and south of Burgas for the upcoming tourist season. Nikolay Kirilov, representing a hotel complex near Sozopol, foresees a rise in foreign tourists from Germany, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Poland. The complex plans to open its doors on April 26, initially welcoming Bulgarian guests.

"Based on last season's performance, we expect a 10 to 20% increase in tourist arrivals. Early bookings are already showing a 15-20% uptick compared to last year, indicating a promising start. We've curated a delightful pre-Easter week with a diverse program of experiences. Importantly, we've decided to maintain last year's prices," stated Kirilov.

Similarly, a prominent hotel complex in Sunny Beach intends to keep prices steady from the previous year. The first wave of vacationers expected includes tourists from England, Germany, and Poland.

"Compared to the previous season, we're witnessing a higher volume of early bookings, signaling a more favorable season ahead. We're particularly counting on visitors from England and Germany, with a noticeable uptick in tourists from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania following the COVID-19 pandemic. Our establishment has become increasingly recognized within the Bulgarian market," shared Vesela Yordanova, a hotel manager.

In addition to traditional holidays like Easter and St. George's Day, Bulgarians tend to favor their native sea during the peak months of July and August, according to Yordanova.