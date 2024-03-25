Two Bulgarian Officers Arrested for Bribery at Gyueshevo Border Crossing

Crime | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 25, 2024, Monday // 14:57
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarian Officers Arrested for Bribery at Gyueshevo Border Crossing Pixabay

In a recent operation organized by The Directorate-General for Border Police, a significant development unfolded late on March 23 at the Gyueshevo border crossing. Two border policemen, aged 38 and 49, found themselves in custody following their apprehension by the Internal Security Directorate and Special Tactical Actions sector of the RDGP-Kyustendil. Their arrest came mere minutes after they were caught accepting a bribe amounting to 150 euros.

The illicit exchange occurred when Albanian citizens sought to evade penalties for overstaying in Bulgaria, with one individual aged 39 attempting to cross into North Macedonia. However, their plans were thwarted as law enforcement swiftly intervened. As part of the operation, additional foreign citizens were also detained.

Under the decree of the supervising prosecutor, all four suspects have been formally charged and detained for a period of up to 72 hours. Presently, motions are underway to secure remand against them as the investigation progresses. Authorities are diligently pursuing leads and conducting thorough inquiries as part of the ongoing pre-trial proceedings associated with the case.

