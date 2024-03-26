February's Registered Unemployment Rate In Bulgaria Holds Firm at 5.8%

The press center of the National Employment Agency has released its latest report indicating a steady unemployment rate of 5.8% in the country for February. Holding firm from the previous month, this figure represents 165,585 registered unemployed individuals, marking a decrease of 255 compared to the previous month.

February saw a rise in the number of unemployed individuals finding employment with the assistance of the Employment Agency, totaling 12,484—an increase of 1,141 from the month before. Administrative data from the agency reveals that the manufacturing industry claims the largest portion of employed individuals in the labor market at 15.8%, followed by trade (14.6%), public administration (9.3%), and human health care (6.7%).

Throughout the month, 355 pensioners, students, and employed individuals secured work through labor offices. Additionally, 914 unemployed individuals found employment with the mediation of labor offices, constituting 8.0% of all transitions in employment across the European Union during the same period.

Notably, 322 individuals from risk groups secured employment in February through subsidized jobs, with 36 under employment programs and measures, and 286 under schemes of the Human Resources Development Program 2020-2027. Moreover, 121 unemployed and employed individuals participated in various training programs, while 373 completed training acquired in previous months, gaining new professions or key competencies.

The labor offices registered 19,910 new unemployed persons during the month, marking a 25% decrease compared to January. Moreover, 814 individuals from jobseeker groups, including students and pensioners, also registered with employment offices—a 35.4% increase from the previous month.

In February, the primary job market declared 10,494 vacancies, with the processing industry, trade, and the hotel and restaurant industry-leading in job availability. The most sought-after occupations by businesses during the month include personnel employed in personal services, workers caring for people, sellers, and workers in various industries such as mining, construction, and transportation.

According to National Employment Agency data as of January 31, 2024, the Vidin region exhibits the highest unemployment rate, standing just below 16%. In the majority of the country's regions (18 out of 28), registered unemployment rates exceed the national average. Montana and Shumen are notably among the regions with elevated unemployment rates, at 13.2% and 11.4% respectively.

On average, 9 unemployed individuals are competing for each job vacancy, with the most intense competition observed in the Targovishte region, where 37 individuals are vying for a single vacancy. Conversely, competition levels are comparatively lower in Sofia City, Silistra, Kyustendil, Dobrich, and Varna, where only five individuals are competing for one job vacancy. Out of the 165,000 individuals registered at job centers, approximately 36,000 have been registered for over a year, while just over 19,000 are under the age of 29.