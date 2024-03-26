Weather in Bulgaria on March 26: Mainly Sunny Conditions Throughout The Day

During the night, following a temporary decrease in cloud cover, there will be a new increase in cloudiness originating from the southwest, initially at higher altitudes. The northwest wind will weaken over Western Bulgaria and calm down. Minimum temperatures will range from - 1° to 4°, dropping to around minus 1° in Sofia, and frost conditions may occur in some valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria.

Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies, though cloud cover will gradually increase from the southwest. Rain is expected in southwestern areas by the end of the day. Winds will predominantly come from the east-southeast, with southern orientations along the Struma Valley and in the Eastern Rhodopes, remaining weak to moderate. Daytime temperatures will climb, reaching maximums between 14° and 19°, approximately 15° in Sofia. Wednesday night will bring rain to parts of Western and Central Bulgaria, spreading to the Southeast after midnight.

Cloud cover will increase later in the day above the mountains, particularly in the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria. Overnight, heavy rain is anticipated across the country, transitioning to snow above approximately 1800 meters. Winds will shift from the south and intensify, especially on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin where strong westerly winds are expected. At 1200 meters, temperatures will hover around 9°, dropping to about 1° at 2000 meters.

Expect mostly sunny skies with scattered high clouds over the Black Sea. A light to moderate southeasterly wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures ranging from 12° to 17°. Sea temperatures will be around 9°-10°, with sea swell reaching 1-2 points on the Beaufort Scale.