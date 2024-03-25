Bulgaria Braces for Mandate Vote Tomorrow as Gabriel Withdraws PM Candidacy

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 13:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Mandate Vote Tomorrow as Gabriel Withdraws PM Candidacy

GERB is gearing up to vote on Mariya Gabriel's unsuccessful mandate following another round of failed negotiations with “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB). Deputy Chairperson Temenuzka Petkova of GERB submitted a draft resolution to parliament early this morning, seeking to terminate Gabriel's mandate to form a government. This resolution is expected to be swiftly voted on during an extraordinary session tomorrow.

In response to the collapsed negotiations, Mariya Gabriel promptly submitted a statement to the National Assembly, declaring her refusal to participate in the parliamentary procedure for selecting a prime minister and proposing a government structure. Petkova's draft resolution seeks to formalize the end of Gabriel's mandate, a rare occurrence in Bulgaria's recent political history, mirroring a precedent set in the 46th National Assembly.

Following the vote on Gabriel's mandate, attention shifts to President Rumen Radev, who will likely issue a second exploratory mandate to WCC-DB, the second-largest political force. However, the likelihood of WCC-DB successfully forming a government remains uncertain, with GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) expressing reluctance to support a second mandate. Should WCC-DB accept the mandate, they will have seven days to fulfill it, though their ability to do so remains unclear.

Ultimately, the fate of Bulgaria's government formation process hinges on the outcome of these developments, as Radev may be forced to consider alternative options if WCC-DB fails to secure majority support.

Third term?

The prospect of a third term for President Rumen Radev appears unlikely, as previous attempts to form a government with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) have been unsuccessful. During consultations, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova expressed her reluctance for a third term, advocating instead for new elections. Similarly, the "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) party shares this view. “There Is Such a People” (TISP) suggests the need for an expert-led government appointed by the next parliament. In contrast, DPS chairman Delyan Peevski, facing sanctions under global corruption laws, declared that if offered a mandate, his party would return it, citing ideological and moral incompatibility with certain parties. Peevski emphasized the necessity for early parliamentary elections to establish a Euro-Atlantic majority government. This marks a shift from his previous stance supporting "2 in 1" elections, which he now considers unfavorable for the country. Peevski stressed the importance of forming a stable government through serious negotiations for the benefit of Bulgaria.

Time is running out

Constitutional law expert Nataliya Kiselova said on bTV that the window for scheduling early parliamentary elections alongside the European vote is narrowing. If the parliamentary elections are postponed until summer, they are likely to occur on a different date than the European elections on June 9. Kiselova noted that following the recent change in stance by DPS, President Radev may find it easier to assign the third mandate to form a government to the DPS. Additionally, she anticipates that the president will delegate much of the responsibility and initiative regarding the composition of a future caretaker government to the parliament itself.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, mandate, vote, elections

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Euro Transition: Draft Law Unveiled for Public Discussion

The Ministry of Finance has released a draft law for public discussion concerning the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria. The primary aim of the proposal is to ensure a smooth and transparent transition to the European currency

Business » Finance | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 18:07

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Both Mandates for Forming Bulgarian Cabinet Failed in Single Day: Bulgaria is Going to Elections

After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:26

Bulgaria Retains Lowest Purchasing Power in EU, While Luxembourg Tops the Charts

The latest data released by Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, reveals that Bulgaria continues to grapple with the lowest purchasing power within the EU

Business » Finance | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

Bulgaria Exceeds Winter Tourism Expectations with 25% Surge in Foreign Visitors

Bulgaria's winter tourism season has surpassed expectations, with a remarkable 25% increase in foreign visitors compared to initial projections

Business » Tourism | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 13:21

Bulgarian Institute Achieves Landmark Success with Breakthrough in AI Research

Bulgaria's Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) has achieved a historic milestone,

Society | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Both Mandates for Forming Bulgarian Cabinet Failed in Single Day: Bulgaria is Going to Elections

After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:26

Bulgarian National Assembly Declares First Mandate Unsuccessful - Will there be a Second?

Today, the Bulgarian National Assembly has voted to end the first mandate aimed at forming a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16

'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to GERB: Propose a Prime Minister and End the Crisis

In a tense parliamentary session, Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," delivered a new proposal to GERB,

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:01

Peevski Signals Election Inevitability: Bulgaria Prepares for Political Shake-Up

Amidst mounting political tensions and uncertainty in the country, Delyan Peevski, chairman of the DPS (Movement for Rights and Freedoms), has declared that it is inevitable that Bulgaria will head to elections

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Borissov: It's Over!

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, declared that his party would not support the formation of a government for a second mandate

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 10:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria