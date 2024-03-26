Ukraine Strikes Russian Landing Craft: Yamal Reportedly Suffers Heavy Damage

World » UKRAINE | March 25, 2024, Monday // 13:30
Bulgaria: Ukraine Strikes Russian Landing Craft: Yamal Reportedly Suffers Heavy Damage

Ukraine's military intelligence, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, has reported significant damage to a Russian landing craft, the Yamal. The assault on the Yamal, a large Russian amphibious assault ship, occurred on Sunday morning and resulted in serious impairment to the vessel.

The Ukrainian armed forces disclosed yesterday that they had targeted and destroyed two ships, including the Yamal and the Azov, as well as striking communications centers and other vital infrastructure belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The governor of Sevastopol, situated in annexed Crimea, confirmed a major Ukrainian assault, stating that despite the downing of 10 missiles, the "massive" attack inflicted damage to buildings and transportation infrastructure.

However, Russia has not officially acknowledged the strike on the Yamal or the Azov. Russian media and channels on Telegram suggested that both vessels were likely undergoing repairs at the 13th ship repair plant of the Black Sea Fleet. Grant Shapps, the British Defense Secretary, characterized the attacks as "a historic moment for Ukraine," suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to safely operate in the Black Sea may be compromised.

The military intelligence Facebook page released a statement on March 23, 2024, detailing the successful fire attack on facilities belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The 13th ship repair plant in Sevastopol was specifically targeted, where the Yamal, among other vessels, was docked.

According to GUR, the damage inflicted on the Yamal is severe, with the starboard side reportedly tilted due to a hole in the upper deck.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Yamal, Strike

Related Articles:

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Ukraine Urges Western Allies: 'Give Us the Damn Patriots!'

In a passionate plea to Western allies, Ukraine's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for urgent assistance in the form of American Patriots surface-to-air missiles to counter Russia's relentless missile attacks

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:03

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Crocus City Hall Attack, Denies US Claims of Islamic State Involvement

A high-ranking Russian official has pointed fingers at Ukraine for orchestrating the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, which claimed the lives of 139 individuals last Friday,

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:34

Ukraine Strikes Back: Hits Ship Seized by Russia in 2014

Ukraine has targeted the landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky", previously seized by Russia in 2014, with a Neptune missile, announced Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk this morning

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:29

Russia Defies UN Sanctions: Direct Oil Deliveries to North Korea Deepen Ties

Challenging international sanctions, Russia has commenced direct oil supplies to North Korea, bolstering ties between the two authoritarian regimes and undermining efforts to contain Pyongyang's activities

World » Russia | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:45

EC Grants 86.9 Million Euros to Bulgarian Farmers Amid Ukraine Conflict

In response to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the European Commission has greenlit a significant aid package for Bulgarian farmers, totaling approximately 86.9 million euros

Business » Industry | March 25, 2024, Monday // 14:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Urges Western Allies: 'Give Us the Damn Patriots!'

In a passionate plea to Western allies, Ukraine's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for urgent assistance in the form of American Patriots surface-to-air missiles to counter Russia's relentless missile attacks

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:03

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Crocus City Hall Attack, Denies US Claims of Islamic State Involvement

A high-ranking Russian official has pointed fingers at Ukraine for orchestrating the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, which claimed the lives of 139 individuals last Friday,

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:34

Ukraine Strikes Back: Hits Ship Seized by Russia in 2014

Ukraine has targeted the landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky", previously seized by Russia in 2014, with a Neptune missile, announced Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk this morning

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:29

Macron Slams Blame on Ukraine for Russia Attack as "Cynical"

French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced attempts to blame Ukraine for the recent terrorist attack outside Moscow, asserting that all evidence points to the Islamic State (IS) as the perpetrator

World » Ukraine | March 25, 2024, Monday // 13:48

Russia's Drone Strikes Target Odesa and Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russia launched a drone assault on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, wreaking havoc on its infrastructure and plunging parts of the city into darkness

World » Ukraine | March 25, 2024, Monday // 09:05

Ukraine Strikes 2 Russian Amphibious Ships in Crimea

The Ukrainian armed forces launched a targeted strike on occupied Sevastopol in the Crimean Peninsula

World » Ukraine | March 24, 2024, Sunday // 13:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria