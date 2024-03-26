Ukraine Strikes Russian Landing Craft: Yamal Reportedly Suffers Heavy Damage

Ukraine's military intelligence, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, has reported significant damage to a Russian landing craft, the Yamal. The assault on the Yamal, a large Russian amphibious assault ship, occurred on Sunday morning and resulted in serious impairment to the vessel.

The Ukrainian armed forces disclosed yesterday that they had targeted and destroyed two ships, including the Yamal and the Azov, as well as striking communications centers and other vital infrastructure belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The governor of Sevastopol, situated in annexed Crimea, confirmed a major Ukrainian assault, stating that despite the downing of 10 missiles, the "massive" attack inflicted damage to buildings and transportation infrastructure.

However, Russia has not officially acknowledged the strike on the Yamal or the Azov. Russian media and channels on Telegram suggested that both vessels were likely undergoing repairs at the 13th ship repair plant of the Black Sea Fleet. Grant Shapps, the British Defense Secretary, characterized the attacks as "a historic moment for Ukraine," suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to safely operate in the Black Sea may be compromised.

The military intelligence Facebook page released a statement on March 23, 2024, detailing the successful fire attack on facilities belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The 13th ship repair plant in Sevastopol was specifically targeted, where the Yamal, among other vessels, was docked.

According to GUR, the damage inflicted on the Yamal is severe, with the starboard side reportedly tilted due to a hole in the upper deck.