Southern Black Sea Coast: Illegal Camping Inspections Set to Begin in April
To curb the burgeoning issue of unregulated camping along the Southern Black Sea coast, inspections are set to commence from April onwards. The decision comes following a meeting convened by the regional governor of Burgas, involving mayors from Black Sea municipalities and representatives from state institutions.
The primary objective of these inspections, which were initiated last summer, is to clamp down on illegal camping activities and to clear out caravans already stationed before the onset of the upcoming tourist season.
The absence of a definitive ordinance delineating permissible free camping areas has resulted in what officials describe as a state of "complete anarchy" in the realm of so-called free camping. Plamen Yanev, the regional governor of Burgas, explained this situation during an interview on "Tvoyat Den" (Your Day), stressing the need for clear guidelines to rein in this unregulated sector.
Yanev said about plans for the drafting of an ordinance by the end of May, aimed at providing clarity on sanctioned free camping zones. To facilitate this, a concerted effort has been launched across maritime municipalities and regional authorities to survey and map out suitable terrains—be they state-owned, municipal, or private—for inclusion in the official free camping inventory.
Acknowledging the economic potential of regulated free camping, Yanev expressed hopes for the swift implementation of the new regulations, emphasizing the desire to foster development in this sector while mitigating conflicts and preserving natural resources.
The regional governor also highlighted the encroachment of caravans and permanent structures onto state forest lands, describing such practices as absurd and unsustainable. He vowed strict enforcement of existing laws, particularly concerning the prohibition of unauthorized construction within forest reserves.
In addition to addressing coastal areas, Yanev outlined plans to tackle illegal structures and installations on agricultural lands and within forest reserves, signaling a comprehensive approach to restoring order and preserving environmental integrity.
