President Radev Awaits Parliament Decision Before Second Mandate Handover

Amidst Bulgaria's political landscape, President Rumen Radev adopts a stance of cautious anticipation as the nation navigates through complex parliamentary procedures. The President's office, in response to inquiries from BNR, clarifies that the National Assembly's deliberations on a decree proposal for Prime Minister election will precede any further executive action.

The parliamentary act under consideration pertains to the decree proposal initiated by the President, which includes the nomination of a Prime Minister candidate and subsequent procedures for candidate rejection. Radev's decision to await the National Assembly's ruling underscores a commitment to constitutional protocols and parliamentary prerogatives.

In alignment with constitutional protocols, the President's next step hinges upon the outcome of parliamentary proceedings. Only upon the National Assembly's decision can Radev proceed with the constitutional mandate to issue a second exploratory mandate for government formation within the existing parliamentary framework.

In a dynamic political landscape marked by shifting alliances and negotiations, the second exploratory mandate assumes significance. Notably, the exploratory mandate is poised to be extended to a Prime Minister candidate from the WCC-DB coalition, representing the second largest parliamentary group.

Recent developments have seen Mariya Gabriel, the prime minister candidate from GERB, officially decline the prime ministerial candidacy, signaling a shift in political dynamics. Gabriel's decision, coupled with calls from resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, underscores the evolving political discourse surrounding cabinet formation and continuity.

Denkov's call for GERB to honor a previous agreement for cabinet rotation adds a layer of complexity to ongoing negotiations. The proposal advocates for the continuation of the government under Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel until Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area and the Eurozone—a testament to the nuanced negotiations shaping Bulgaria's political landscape.