Boundless Skies: Bulgarian Airports will Embrace the Schengen Integration with Inaugural Flights on March 31
As the clock strikes 00:20 on March 31, a significant milestone unfolds at Sofia Airport, marking Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area by air. The inaugural Schengen flight from Naples, operated by a low-cost airline, will touch down on Sunday, symbolizing a new era of borderless travel for the nation.
Passengers disembarking from the historic flight will find themselves unencumbered by passport control procedures, swiftly collecting their luggage and exiting the airport premises without hindrance from border authorities. This seamless transition signals the commencement of Bulgaria's integration into the Schengen zone, facilitating smoother travel experiences for citizens and visitors alike.
The abolition of border checks for Bulgaria and Romania by air and sea with Schengen member states, effective from March 31, represents a significant milestone in the country's journey towards complete European integration. To commemorate this momentous occasion, festivities are slated to unfold, with the morning of March 31 heralding the arrival of a celebratory flight from Berlin.
Similarly, at Varna Airport, the dawn of Schengen integration is marked by the arrival of the first Schengen flight from Berlin at 01:25 a.m. The airport authorities will orchestrate a warm reception, also welcoming passengers from the German city of Memmingen.
Meanwhile, Burgas Airport will join in the festivities, unlocking its borders at 10:20 a.m. with the arrival of a flight from Krakow, Poland.
Sofia Airport stands ready to facilitate seamless travel for passengers to and from Schengen countries and beyond. Rigorous preparations ensure the efficient handling of passengers and cargo, bolstering Bulgaria's connectivity and accessibility on the global stage.
Amidst the historic Schengen debut, Bulgaria also prepares to transition to summer time at 03:00 a.m. on March 31, signifying the onset of longer days and warmer weather. As the clocks spring forward by one hour, the nation embraces the promise of a brighter future intertwined with its European destiny.
