Bulgaria's Housing Market Sees Varied Growth in Fourth Quarter of 2023

Business » PROPERTIES | March 25, 2024, Monday // 11:46
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Housing Market Sees Varied Growth in Fourth Quarter of 2023 Photo: Stella Ivanova

The housing market in Bulgaria witnessed mixed trends in the fourth quarter of 2023, with overall prices experiencing a modest increase of 1.2%, according to the latest data released by the National Statistics Institute. While this marks a slowdown compared to the preceding quarter's growth of 2.7%, the market continues to show resilience amid evolving economic conditions.

Stara Zagora emerged as the frontrunner in terms of price appreciation, recording a substantial jump of 8.2% in house prices. Following closely behind were the cities of Burgas and Varna, registering increases of 6.3% and 1.7%, respectively. These figures underscore the regional disparities within Bulgaria's housing market, with certain areas experiencing more robust growth than others.

However, not all regions witnessed an upward trajectory in housing prices. Both Plovdiv and Sofia saw marginal decreases, with prices dipping by 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively. Despite these localized declines, the overall market remains buoyant, supported by sustained demand and favorable financing conditions.

Looking at year-on-year trends, Bulgaria's housing prices exhibited robust growth, increasing by 10.1% compared to the same period in 2022. This uptick follows a previous quarter's growth rate of 9.2%, signaling sustained momentum in the housing sector.

The data reflects the dynamic nature of Bulgaria's housing market, influenced by a myriad of factors including economic indicators, demographic trends, and regional dynamics.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, housing, prices, market

Related Articles:

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Both Mandates for Forming Bulgarian Cabinet Failed in Single Day: Bulgaria is Going to Elections

After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:26

Bulgaria Retains Lowest Purchasing Power in EU, While Luxembourg Tops the Charts

The latest data released by Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, reveals that Bulgaria continues to grapple with the lowest purchasing power within the EU

Business » Finance | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

Bulgaria Exceeds Winter Tourism Expectations with 25% Surge in Foreign Visitors

Bulgaria's winter tourism season has surpassed expectations, with a remarkable 25% increase in foreign visitors compared to initial projections

Business » Tourism | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 13:21

Bulgarian Institute Achieves Landmark Success with Breakthrough in AI Research

Bulgaria's Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) has achieved a historic milestone,

Society | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:22

Draft Law on Euro Introduction Open for Public Discussion

The Ministry of Finance has made public the draft Law concerning the implementation of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, inviting public discourse

World » EU | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 10:57
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Mortgage Loans: Record-Breaking Growth Fuels Property Market

Bulgaria witnessed a staggering surge in mortgage loans in 2023, totaling a monumental BGN 6.39 billion

Business » Properties | March 8, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Eurozone Entry: Implications for Bulgaria's Real Estate Sector

Amidst the backdrop of Bulgaria's dynamic real estate landscape, all eyes are on the potential impact of the country's imminent entry into the Eurozone

Business » Properties | February 26, 2024, Monday // 09:24

Bulgarian Housing Market Predictions For 2024: Stable Year And Increase In Prices

This information was shared during the presentation of data on the current state of the market to journalists

Business » Properties | February 2, 2024, Friday // 13:07

Russia: We Will Take Revenge On Bulgaria For Taking Away Our Real Estate

Russia has issued a stern warning in response to Bulgaria's recent legislative efforts aimed at seizing Russian real estate

Business » Properties | January 31, 2024, Wednesday // 16:30

Cultural and Lifestyle Factors to Consider When Buying Property in Dubai

With its lively culture and fast-paced lifestyle, Dubai is a captivating destination that entices people from all over the world to its luxurious real estate market.

Business » Properties | January 18, 2024, Thursday // 13:00

Analyst Warns of Potential Speculative Property Price Surge in Bulgaria Amid Eurozone Entry

Petar Mastikov, Chief Analyst at the Bulgarian National Registry for New Constructions and Reconstructions, has sounded a cautionary note, expressing concerns over a possible speculative surge in property prices across Bulgaria once the country enters the

Business » Properties | January 11, 2024, Thursday // 08:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria