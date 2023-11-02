Bulgarian Mobile Users Granted Right to Cancel Contracts Amidst Inflation Indexation

Nationwide Early Warning System Accidentally Startles Bulgarians - See when the Actual Tests will begin!
A bizarre and unsettling message sent to mobile phones by the BG-ALERT early warning system startled Bulgarians from all walks of life
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Mobile users will now have the right to cancel their contracts with mobile operators without incurring any penalties if inflation indexation is announced. Stoil Alipiev, the chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection, informed BNT that following discussions between the commission and telecommunication companies, an agreement has been reached to facilitate the termination of contracts without fees.
The agreement stipulates that starting from 2025, in the event of inflation indexation, users will be entitled to cancel their services without any conditions or fees within 30 days. This significant development emerges from the fruitful meetings held between the Commission for Consumer Protection (KZP) and telecommunications representatives.
Alipiev further elucidated the agreement during an appearance on "Denyat zapochva” (The Day Begins) studio, emphasizing two key points. Firstly, consumers now possess the right to withdraw from contracts, a provision that previously lacked legal leverage. Secondly, the agreement aims to ensure absolute reciprocity of consumer rights in situations where prices are indexed due to objective reasons such as accumulated inflation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance
Today, the Bulgarian National Assembly has voted to end the first mandate aimed at forming a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel
In a tense parliamentary session, Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," delivered a new proposal to GERB,
Amidst mounting political tensions and uncertainty in the country, Delyan Peevski, chairman of the DPS (Movement for Rights and Freedoms), has declared that it is inevitable that Bulgaria will head to elections
Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, declared that his party would not support the formation of a government for a second mandate
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022