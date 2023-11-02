Bulgarian Mobile Users Granted Right to Cancel Contracts Amidst Inflation Indexation

Mobile users will now have the right to cancel their contracts with mobile operators without incurring any penalties if inflation indexation is announced. Stoil Alipiev, the chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection, informed BNT that following discussions between the commission and telecommunication companies, an agreement has been reached to facilitate the termination of contracts without fees.

The agreement stipulates that starting from 2025, in the event of inflation indexation, users will be entitled to cancel their services without any conditions or fees within 30 days. This significant development emerges from the fruitful meetings held between the Commission for Consumer Protection (KZP) and telecommunications representatives.

Alipiev further elucidated the agreement during an appearance on "Denyat zapochva” (The Day Begins) studio, emphasizing two key points. Firstly, consumers now possess the right to withdraw from contracts, a provision that previously lacked legal leverage. Secondly, the agreement aims to ensure absolute reciprocity of consumer rights in situations where prices are indexed due to objective reasons such as accumulated inflation.